Casper Sleep Inc. Announces Stockholder Approval of Merger Agreement

Casper+Sleep+Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) (“Casper” or the “Company”) announced that its stockholders voted today to adopt the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), whereby Casper will be acquired by certain subsidiaries of Durational Consumer SPV IV, LP (the “Durational Vehicle”), an investment vehicle managed by Durational Capital Management, LP. According to the preliminary results announced at Casper’s Special Meeting of Stockholders, approximately 69.5% of the vote represented by Casper’s outstanding stock were voted in favor of the Merger Agreement. The final voting results of the Special Meeting, as tabulated by an independent inspector of elections, will be filed as part of Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Subject to the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close during the week of January 24, 2022. Upon closing the transaction, Casper will operate as a privately-held company and will remain based in New York.

About Casper

Casper believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture designed in-house by the Company’s award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.

About Durational Capital Management, LP

Based in New York, Durational Capital Management, LP is an investment firm that invests in high quality consumer companies. Durational approaches its investments with a strategic mindset and focuses on driving long-term value creation through partnership with top tier management teams and actively supporting management to drive operational improvements. The firm was founded in 2017, and its investment professionals have extensive experience investing in the consumer sector. For more information, visit: www.durational.com.

