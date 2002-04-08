Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2021 DIVIDENDS

Atlanta, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (: PDM) (“Piedmont”), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the tax treatment of its 2021 common stock dividends as described below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Piedmont dividends.

Record DatePaid DateDividend per ShareOrdinary DividendsCapital GainsUnrecaptured Section 1250 Qualified DividendSection 199A Dividend Rate
Nov 27, 2020Jan 4, 2021$0.21$0.202320--$0.000011$0.202309
Feb 26, 2021Mar 19, 2021$0.21$0.202320--$0.000011$0.202309
May 28, 2021Jun 18, 2021$0.21$0.202320--$0.000011$0.202309
Aug 27, 2021Sep 17, 2021$0.21$0.202320--$0.000011$0.202309
Nov 26, 2021Jan 4, 2022$0.21*N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

* All of the $0.21 per share distribution paid on January 4, 2022 will be taxable to stockholders in 2022.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:

Computershare, Inc.

866-354-3485

[email protected]

