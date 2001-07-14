ITT to Release 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and 2022 Outlook Wednesday, February 9; Hold Conference Call Thursday, February 10

January 19, 2022-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results as well as its 2022 outlook after the close of The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The company will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 10 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the 2021 results and 2022 outlook.

To participate on the conference call, please dial +1 (646) 904-5544 approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time start. Please provide Access Code: 467739 to the conference operator. A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.itt.com%2Finvestors, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation.

A replay of the conference call will be available telephonically from two hours after the call concludes until Thursday, February 24, 2022, at midnight. The telephone replay is available by calling +1 (929) 458-6194, Access Code: 786421.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

