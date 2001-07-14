Exchange Income Corporation to Host Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call on February 24, 2022

Exchange Income Corporation (TSX: EIF) (“EIC” or “the Corporation”), a diversified, acquisition-oriented company focused on opportunities in the aerospace, aviation and manufacturing sectors, announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2021 fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:30 am ET. The Corporation is expected to report its financial results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 after market close. Mike Pyle, Chief Executive Officer, Carmele Peter, President and Darryl Bergman, Chief Financial Officer, will co-chair the conference call.

All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing 1-888-847-3440 or 1-646-307-1966 (International). Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. The conference call will be archived for replay until March 3, 2022 at midnight. To access the archived conference call, please dial 1-800-770-2030 and enter the encore code 5783729#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.ExchangeIncomeCorp.ca. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Exchange Income Corporation

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two sectors: aerospace & aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth. For more information on the Corporation, please visit www.ExchangeIncomeCorp.ca. Additional information relating to the Corporation, including all public filings, is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

The statements contained in this news release that are forward-looking are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, COVID-19 and pandemic related risks, the dependence of Exchange Income Corporation on the operations and assets currently owned by it, the degree to which its subsidiaries are leveraged, the fact that cash distributions are not guaranteed and will fluctuate with the Corporation’s financial performance, dilution, restrictions on potential future growth, the risk of shareholder liability, competitive pressures (including price competition), changes in market activity, the cyclicality of the industries, seasonality of the businesses, poor weather conditions, and foreign currency fluctuations, legal proceedings, commodity prices and raw material exposure, dependence on key personnel, and environmental, health and safety and other regulatory requirements. Except as required by Canadian Securities Law, Exchange does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as of the date made. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Exchange Income Corporation with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

