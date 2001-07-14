INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“NRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NRXP) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

In June 2021, NRx announced that it filed an application with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) requesting Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) for ZYESAMI (Aviptadil-acetate) to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients suffering with respiratory failure.

On November 4, 2021, NRx announced that the FDA declined to issue an EUA for ZYESAMI “due to insufficient data regarding the known and potential benefits of the medicine and the known and potential risks of ZYESAMI in patients suffering from Critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure.”

On this news, NRx’s stock fell $2.27, or 25.5%, to close at $6.65 per share on November 5, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

