IAM Advisory, LLC Buys Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, Upstart Holdings Inc, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Sells Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Lam Research Corp

- New Purchases: COWZ, UPST, DBC, NVDA, LIN,
- Added Positions: NOBL, AVUV, DIVO, JEPI, GSIE, AMGN, MRK, LMT, VZ, NOC, INTC, CMCSA, BMY, WM, ZTS, UNH, QINT, XLB, ACN, MSI, HON, CSCO, A, LLY, RWK, VEEV,
- Reduced Positions: PWB, ISRG, PFE, XLC, AMD, XOM, BRK.B, IDXX, AAPL, AMZN, SQ, SE, FVRR, ADBE, VIG, SMH, XLI, SNOW, PYPL, SHOP, PWR, PNC, FTEC, REZ,
- Sold Out: LRCX, MRNA, BDRY, MMM, PPG, ESSA,
These are the top 5 holdings of IAM Advisory, LLC
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 1,088,632 shares, 41.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
- John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) - 377,279 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) - 160,908 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) - 222,533 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) - 136,891 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.13%
IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $47.4, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 222,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $106.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)
IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.31 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $250.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $322.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
IAM Advisory, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.87%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY)
IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF. The sale prices were between $19.65 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $28.68.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01.Sold Out: ESSA Bancorp Inc (ESSA)
IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in ESSA Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $15.9 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.76.Reduced: Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB)
IAM Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 47.13%. The sale prices were between $73.2 and $82.12, with an estimated average price of $78.82. The stock is now traded at around $73.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.83%. IAM Advisory, LLC still held 136,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
IAM Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 67.46%. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $293.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. IAM Advisory, LLC still held 4,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
IAM Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.06%. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. IAM Advisory, LLC still held 39,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.
