IAM Advisory, LLC Buys Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, Upstart Holdings Inc, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Sells Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Lam Research Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, Upstart Holdings Inc, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, NVIDIA Corp, Linde PLC, sells Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Lam Research Corp, Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IAM Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q4, IAM Advisory, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 1,088,632 shares, 41.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30% John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) - 377,279 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) - 160,908 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) - 222,533 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) - 136,891 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.13%

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $47.4, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 222,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $106.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.31 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $250.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $322.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAM Advisory, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.87%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37.

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF. The sale prices were between $19.65 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $28.68.

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01.

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in ESSA Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $15.9 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.76.

IAM Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 47.13%. The sale prices were between $73.2 and $82.12, with an estimated average price of $78.82. The stock is now traded at around $73.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.83%. IAM Advisory, LLC still held 136,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAM Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 67.46%. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $293.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. IAM Advisory, LLC still held 4,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAM Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.06%. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. IAM Advisory, LLC still held 39,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.