M. Kraus & Co Buys Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Amgen Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp

Shelburne, VT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Amgen Inc, Alphabet Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Danaher Corp, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M. Kraus & Co. As of 2021Q4, M. Kraus & Co owns 70 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of M. Kraus & Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m.+kraus+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,901 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 34,961 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,331 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 47,087 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 138,862 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $182.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 35,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $231.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2713.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $287.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Logiq Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.54 and $3.41, with an estimated average price of $2.36. The stock is now traded at around $1.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M. Kraus & Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $995.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M. Kraus & Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.