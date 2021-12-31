Hudock, Inc. Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Honeywell International Inc, VanEck Gold Miners ETF

New Purchases: WORX, PBR, EMXC, VICI, AHG, RSI, INVZ, MTTR, SLVM, DWAC, ONL, RIVN, BOTZ, XME, FNDF, IYH, MOAT, QVAL, RYU, SHYG, SJNK, STPZ, VPU, USAU, GHC, DX, WIRE, EPR, EQT, MNKD, PSEC, WRK, THO, TM, UBS, SNAP, CET, LLNW, BKCC, KDP, LAC, OXLC, ACRX, ZG, WES, IVT,

WORX, PBR, EMXC, VICI, AHG, RSI, INVZ, MTTR, SLVM, DWAC, ONL, RIVN, BOTZ, XME, FNDF, IYH, MOAT, QVAL, RYU, SHYG, SJNK, STPZ, VPU, USAU, GHC, DX, WIRE, EPR, EQT, MNKD, PSEC, WRK, THO, TM, UBS, SNAP, CET, LLNW, BKCC, KDP, LAC, OXLC, ACRX, ZG, WES, IVT, Added Positions: IJR, IJH, VWO, MSFT, D, LMT, VNQ, VEA, IVV, LQD, DIA, SMH, AXP, DUK, VZ, AGG, ARKF, ITOT, XLF, XLI, EXC, QCOM, IEF, MUB, SUSA, XLB, T, LUMN, PRU, STNE, IPAY, AMP, ENB, PEP, WEC, IHI, VTIP, XLE, CZNC, CMCSA, IP, MS, PWOD, PG, YUM, PMF, BX, VMW, TSLA, FB, YUMC, SNOW, AFRM, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, DLN, EFA, JEPI, LIT, PDBC, QQQE, QUAL, SCHD, URA, VOO, VT, VTV, IEP, AMGN, BIDU, BCS, BIIB, CHNR, CS, CCI, EOG, FISV, IRM, LEG, MCHP, MU, NKSH, NEM, OXY, OHI, SAVA, PENN, SBUX, ADX, RVT, EMF, VPV, CODI, NCMI, CIM, STWD, SBRA, KMI, STAG, FUBO, RC, CHMI, GLPI, RUN, ABNB, RBLX, OTLY, ME, LICY, BSV, CGW, CNBS, EMQQ, EWC, HYD, HYMB, IBB, INDA, ITA, KOMP, KWEB, PAVE, POTX, PSI, REMX, SCHP, SPD, VNQI, VPL, VYM, XBI,

GLD, SGOL, GDMA, HON, GDX, MINT, PPL, BABA, EEM, LTPZ, HD, JNJ, DKNG, EMLC, GNR, SLV, TFC, GOLD, CSCO, XOM, IBM, JPM, ABBV, PYPL, KD, AIA, SCHG, VBR, ABT, AFL, BP, BLK, CAT, CLF, CAG, INTC, LRCX, LVS, MRK, MPB, NVDA, DGX, RIO, RCL, CRM, TRV, SYK, UNP, UPS, RTX, VFC, WMT, DAL, V, LYB, PANW, TWTR, TDOC, SQ, TTD, NET, ACES, ACWX, FDN, FNDE, IMOM, JNK, MLPA, QCLN, QMOM, SCHX, CB, PLD, ACN, ADBE, AMD, A, AKAM, ADI, AMAT, BA, CVS, CTRA, CDNS, CCL, CME, CL, DHR, DE, DVN, EMN, EW, EPD, NEE, F, GIS, HOLX, ILMN, LOW, MRVL, MPW, MDT, NFG, NOK, NSC, NOC, NUE, ORCL, PTC, PAYX, PXD, PLUG, ROK, SWKS, LUV, STAA, SNPS, SYY, TSM, TGT, TER, TMO, UAA, UNH, VLO, WAB, WBA, DIS, WM, WFC, ZBH, AGNC, WPRT, AVGO, MPC, PFLT, PSX, WDAY, CONE, NCLH, IQV, CGC, ANET, KEYS, QRVO, TLRY, TLRY, NVTA, SHOP, CRON, TWLO, INVH, SPCE, DOCU, VRT, MRNA, DELL, TW, FVRR, DDOG, SITM, CARR, PLTR, OGN, ACWV, ANGL, ARKK, BND, CWI, DGRO, EFG, EFV, FINX, FIXD, FXI, GSLC, IEFA, IEMG, IEUR, IGV, IHAK, IVE, IYG, IYT, IYW, MJ, MTUM, PFF, RSP, SPHB, SPSM, TLT, VCSH, VGT, VUG, Sold Out: GAN, UBER, HOOD, DVYE, ASML, HES, AME, APH, NLY, APA, AIT, BBY, BSX, BLDR, LFC, COHU, DRI, DOV, ETN, ENS, FFIV, FORM, ITGR, LHX, HEI, HBAN, ITRI, JBHT, ZD, JBL, JKHY, J, KLAC, KSU, MKSI, MAS, SPGI, MTX, NDAQ, ON, OSUR, PII, PWR, ROLL, SBAC, SYNA, SKT, TKR, TRP, TRMB, TRN, VMI, WPC, WST, WBK, WYNN, XRX, ZBRA, HEI.A, TDG, PRG, MELI, MSCI, SATS, ECHO, GNRC, COR, ZNGA, EPAM, NOW, PRTA, VEEV, CHGG, PAYC, HQY, DEA, RPD, TEAM, CNDT, OKTA, CLDR, SOLO, RDFN, ALTR, ZS, ACA, SXTC, KTB, CRWD, REAL, PING, BNTX, BILL, FOUR, ASO, AAN, OPEN, CPNG, OUST, PSFE, DOCS, NABL, GXO, BSCL, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, EFAV, FNDX, FXN, IQLT, MGV, NOBL, PIZ, STIP, USMV, VSS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, American Express Co, Duke Energy Corp, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Honeywell International Inc, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudock, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Hudock, Inc. owns 806 stocks with a total value of $355 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 63,535 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 468,928 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 48,001 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 148,107 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 56,981 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14%

Hudock, Inc. initiated holding in SCWorx Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.2 and $2.24, with an estimated average price of $1.61. The stock is now traded at around $1.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 89,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudock, Inc. initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $12.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudock, Inc. initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $166.97 and $187.44, with an estimated average price of $180.06. The stock is now traded at around $202.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudock, Inc. initiated holding in Akso Health Group. The purchase prices were between $1.64 and $18.87, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudock, Inc. initiated holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $7.79. The stock is now traded at around $8.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudock, Inc. initiated holding in Central Securities Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.67 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $42.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 39 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudock, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 72.51%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $377.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudock, Inc. added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 186.34%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudock, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 43.02%. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $285.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudock, Inc. added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudock, Inc. added to a holding in American Express Co by 635.75%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $161.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudock, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 223.54%. The purchase prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudock, Inc. sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.5 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $12.11.

Hudock, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $36.29 and $39.55, with an estimated average price of $38.22.

Hudock, Inc. sold out a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

Hudock, Inc. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.

Hudock, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.84.

Hudock, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25.