Hudock, Inc. Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Honeywell International Inc, VanEck Gold Miners ETF

- New Purchases: WORX, PBR, EMXC, VICI, AHG, RSI, INVZ, MTTR, SLVM, DWAC, ONL, RIVN, BOTZ, XME, FNDF, IYH, MOAT, QVAL, RYU, SHYG, SJNK, STPZ, VPU, USAU, GHC, DX, WIRE, EPR, EQT, MNKD, PSEC, WRK, THO, TM, UBS, SNAP, CET, LLNW, BKCC, KDP, LAC, OXLC, ACRX, ZG, WES, IVT,
- Added Positions: IJR, IJH, VWO, MSFT, D, LMT, VNQ, VEA, IVV, LQD, DIA, SMH, AXP, DUK, VZ, AGG, ARKF, ITOT, XLF, XLI, EXC, QCOM, IEF, MUB, SUSA, XLB, T, LUMN, PRU, STNE, IPAY, AMP, ENB, PEP, WEC, IHI, VTIP, XLE, CZNC, CMCSA, IP, MS, PWOD, PG, YUM, PMF, BX, VMW, TSLA, FB, YUMC, SNOW, AFRM, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, DLN, EFA, JEPI, LIT, PDBC, QQQE, QUAL, SCHD, URA, VOO, VT, VTV, IEP, AMGN, BIDU, BCS, BIIB, CHNR, CS, CCI, EOG, FISV, IRM, LEG, MCHP, MU, NKSH, NEM, OXY, OHI, SAVA, PENN, SBUX, ADX, RVT, EMF, VPV, CODI, NCMI, CIM, STWD, SBRA, KMI, STAG, FUBO, RC, CHMI, GLPI, RUN, ABNB, RBLX, OTLY, ME, LICY, BSV, CGW, CNBS, EMQQ, EWC, HYD, HYMB, IBB, INDA, ITA, KOMP, KWEB, PAVE, POTX, PSI, REMX, SCHP, SPD, VNQI, VPL, VYM, XBI,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, SGOL, GDMA, HON, GDX, MINT, PPL, BABA, EEM, LTPZ, HD, JNJ, DKNG, EMLC, GNR, SLV, TFC, GOLD, CSCO, XOM, IBM, JPM, ABBV, PYPL, KD, AIA, SCHG, VBR, ABT, AFL, BP, BLK, CAT, CLF, CAG, INTC, LRCX, LVS, MRK, MPB, NVDA, DGX, RIO, RCL, CRM, TRV, SYK, UNP, UPS, RTX, VFC, WMT, DAL, V, LYB, PANW, TWTR, TDOC, SQ, TTD, NET, ACES, ACWX, FDN, FNDE, IMOM, JNK, MLPA, QCLN, QMOM, SCHX, CB, PLD, ACN, ADBE, AMD, A, AKAM, ADI, AMAT, BA, CVS, CTRA, CDNS, CCL, CME, CL, DHR, DE, DVN, EMN, EW, EPD, NEE, F, GIS, HOLX, ILMN, LOW, MRVL, MPW, MDT, NFG, NOK, NSC, NOC, NUE, ORCL, PTC, PAYX, PXD, PLUG, ROK, SWKS, LUV, STAA, SNPS, SYY, TSM, TGT, TER, TMO, UAA, UNH, VLO, WAB, WBA, DIS, WM, WFC, ZBH, AGNC, WPRT, AVGO, MPC, PFLT, PSX, WDAY, CONE, NCLH, IQV, CGC, ANET, KEYS, QRVO, TLRY, TLRY, NVTA, SHOP, CRON, TWLO, INVH, SPCE, DOCU, VRT, MRNA, DELL, TW, FVRR, DDOG, SITM, CARR, PLTR, OGN, ACWV, ANGL, ARKK, BND, CWI, DGRO, EFG, EFV, FINX, FIXD, FXI, GSLC, IEFA, IEMG, IEUR, IGV, IHAK, IVE, IYG, IYT, IYW, MJ, MTUM, PFF, RSP, SPHB, SPSM, TLT, VCSH, VGT, VUG,
- Sold Out: GAN, UBER, HOOD, DVYE, ASML, HES, AME, APH, NLY, APA, AIT, BBY, BSX, BLDR, LFC, COHU, DRI, DOV, ETN, ENS, FFIV, FORM, ITGR, LHX, HEI, HBAN, ITRI, JBHT, ZD, JBL, JKHY, J, KLAC, KSU, MKSI, MAS, SPGI, MTX, NDAQ, ON, OSUR, PII, PWR, ROLL, SBAC, SYNA, SKT, TKR, TRP, TRMB, TRN, VMI, WPC, WST, WBK, WYNN, XRX, ZBRA, HEI.A, TDG, PRG, MELI, MSCI, SATS, ECHO, GNRC, COR, ZNGA, EPAM, NOW, PRTA, VEEV, CHGG, PAYC, HQY, DEA, RPD, TEAM, CNDT, OKTA, CLDR, SOLO, RDFN, ALTR, ZS, ACA, SXTC, KTB, CRWD, REAL, PING, BNTX, BILL, FOUR, ASO, AAN, OPEN, CPNG, OUST, PSFE, DOCS, NABL, GXO, BSCL, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, EFAV, FNDX, FXN, IQLT, MGV, NOBL, PIZ, STIP, USMV, VSS,
For the details of Hudock, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudock%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hudock, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 63,535 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 468,928 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 48,001 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 148,107 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 56,981 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14%
Hudock, Inc. initiated holding in SCWorx Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.2 and $2.24, with an estimated average price of $1.61. The stock is now traded at around $1.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 89,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Hudock, Inc. initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $12.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)
Hudock, Inc. initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $166.97 and $187.44, with an estimated average price of $180.06. The stock is now traded at around $202.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Akso Health Group (AHG)
Hudock, Inc. initiated holding in Akso Health Group. The purchase prices were between $1.64 and $18.87, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC)
Hudock, Inc. initiated holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $7.79. The stock is now traded at around $8.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 619 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Central Securities Corp (CET)
Hudock, Inc. initiated holding in Central Securities Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.67 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $42.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 39 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Hudock, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 72.51%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $377.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Hudock, Inc. added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 186.34%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Hudock, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 43.02%. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $285.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Hudock, Inc. added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Hudock, Inc. added to a holding in American Express Co by 635.75%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $161.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Hudock, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 223.54%. The purchase prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: GAN Ltd (GAN)
Hudock, Inc. sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.5 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $12.11.Sold Out: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)
Hudock, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $36.29 and $39.55, with an estimated average price of $38.22.Sold Out: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)
Hudock, Inc. sold out a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Hudock, Inc. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Hudock, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.84.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Hudock, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hudock, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Hudock, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Hudock, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hudock, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hudock, Inc. keeps buying