Wealth Architects, LLC Buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity , Cisco Systems Inc

Mountain View, CA, based Investment company Wealth Architects, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Marvell Technology Inc, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity , Cisco Systems Inc, Intuit Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Architects, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wealth Architects, LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $570 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Architects, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 127,617 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 379,681 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 223,328 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 709,100 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 187,468 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $101.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $125.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $422.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 150.41%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $79.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 64,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 127.78%. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $64.1. The stock is now traded at around $64.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 64,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Til (TLTE)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Til by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $57.26 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $59.55. The stock is now traded at around $59.673000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 137.03%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.49%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 61.86%. The purchase prices were between $59.52 and $88.57, with an estimated average price of $77.62. The stock is now traded at around $64.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95.

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59.

Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75.

Sold Out: Secoo Holding Ltd (SECO)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Secoo Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.38 and $1.36, with an estimated average price of $0.82.



