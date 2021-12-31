WT Wealth Management Buys Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

New Purchases: REMX, ALTL, EMXC, VGIT, DRIV, MELI, CSCO, JNJ, ABBV, ESGE, SCHD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF, Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WT Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, WT Wealth Management owns 123 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 239,565 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG) - 240,251 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.13% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 272,251 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) - 77,696 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3103.96% BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 151,072 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11%

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.19 and $118.14, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $110.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 37,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.92 and $46.34, with an estimated average price of $44.01. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 37,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 27,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 16,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1060.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 3103.96%. The purchase prices were between $97.88 and $106.73, with an estimated average price of $103.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 77,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 113.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.83 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $17.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 152,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 67,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 39.31%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $214.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 17,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 48.17%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 72,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $360.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $46.4 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.