WT Wealth Management Buys Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Investment company WT Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF, Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WT Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, WT Wealth Management owns 123 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WT Wealth Management
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 239,565 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  2. iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG) - 240,251 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.13%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 272,251 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
  4. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) - 77,696 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3103.96%
  5. BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 151,072 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11%
New Purchase: VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.19 and $118.14, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $110.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 37,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.92 and $46.34, with an estimated average price of $44.01. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 37,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 27,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 16,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1060.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 3103.96%. The purchase prices were between $97.88 and $106.73, with an estimated average price of $103.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 77,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 113.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.83 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $17.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 152,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 67,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 39.31%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $214.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 17,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 48.17%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 72,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $360.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Sold Out: Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF (FLLV)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $46.4 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.



