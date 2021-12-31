Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Union Pacific Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF

New Purchases: UNP, SCHV,

UNP, SCHV, Added Positions: VCSH, SUB, VOO, SPYV, SCHP, BND, VTIP, QUAL, VGSH, MUB, BSV, AGG, BNDX, DFAI, QEMM,

VCSH, SUB, VOO, SPYV, SCHP, BND, VTIP, QUAL, VGSH, MUB, BSV, AGG, BNDX, DFAI, QEMM, Reduced Positions: VNQ, SCHM, VBR, SPY, SCHA, IEMG, DFAS, VWO, IVE, MDYV, SCHH, FNDF, VOE, VO, SCHZ, VT, VEA, SPAB, DFIV,

VNQ, SCHM, VBR, SPY, SCHA, IEMG, DFAS, VWO, IVE, MDYV, SCHH, FNDF, VOE, VO, SCHZ, VT, VEA, SPAB, DFIV, Sold Out: IBDM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Union Pacific Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lutz Financial Services LLC. As of 2021Q4, Lutz Financial Services LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $814 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lutz Financial Services LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lutz+financial+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 191,987 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,905,823 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 757,666 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 226,268 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 796,633 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60%

Lutz Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $239.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lutz Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lutz Financial Services LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 31.12%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $135.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lutz Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.