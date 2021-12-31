Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Union Pacific Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF

- New Purchases: UNP, SCHV,
- Added Positions: VCSH, SUB, VOO, SPYV, SCHP, BND, VTIP, QUAL, VGSH, MUB, BSV, AGG, BNDX, DFAI, QEMM,
- Reduced Positions: VNQ, SCHM, VBR, SPY, SCHA, IEMG, DFAS, VWO, IVE, MDYV, SCHH, FNDF, VOE, VO, SCHZ, VT, VEA, SPAB, DFIV,
- Sold Out: IBDM,
For the details of Lutz Financial Services LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lutz+financial+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lutz Financial Services LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 191,987 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,905,823 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 757,666 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 226,268 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 796,633 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60%
Lutz Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $239.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 802 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Lutz Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Lutz Financial Services LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 31.12%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $135.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Lutz Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lutz Financial Services LLC. Also check out:
1. Lutz Financial Services LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lutz Financial Services LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lutz Financial Services LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lutz Financial Services LLC keeps buying