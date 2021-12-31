Bridge Advisory, LLC Buys Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF, Sells Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical

New Purchases: DFSD, DFCF, EEMA, PTY, LOW, FISV, ROK, DFAI, ACWI, EEM, IVW, ICF, V, MRK, MCD, SGDJ, USRT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF, sells Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Pfizer Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridge Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bridge Advisory, LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 238,062 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 136,010 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.35% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 159,557 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.19% SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 401,149 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) - 80,923 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 94,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.63, with an estimated average price of $17.77. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 36,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $83.23. The stock is now traded at around $82.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $234.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.49%. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 35,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 46.69%. The purchase prices were between $116.91 and $118.04, with an estimated average price of $117.45. The stock is now traded at around $116.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 52,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 427.76%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 25,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 128.64%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $51.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 33,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 272.16%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 147.93%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $359.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Bridge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71.

Bridge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.

Bridge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.