YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, DocuSign Inc, AECOM, Sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, ON24 Inc

DOCU, AAP, ESI, ACM, JBHT, DG, IFF, TRUP, AER, MGP, VRT, TMUS, SEAS, AMN, HLI, HPQ, ATVI, RL, MIR, LAD, APPF, LIVN, ALRM, LOW, D, IWO, MLM, VAC, EW, Added Positions: SPY, AMZN, MA, GOOG, EFA, IWP, DD, IWF, CRM, V, ABT, ADBE, WFC, NOW, BDX, VWO, NFLX, VIG, ADSK, ISRG, ABNB, NKE, SCHD, SBUX, ACN, ENB, ZTS, FOXF, GLOB, IT, UNH, WING, GOOGL, RVLV, QLYS, BL, SWKS, APO, NEAR, PGNY, MEDP, NOC, YETI, KO, ALGN, GSHD, PYPL, EXPO, SRE, DAVA, TRV, BURL, VZ, TSM, VTV, TSLA, SCHG, MSCI, ALC, BAH, WMT, VNQ, PPG, WMB, CNI, CHKP, TLK, IEX, KEYS, TDY, C, DIOD, WSM, SAP, CPRT, TTWO, MAS, RJF, CSCO, ZBRA, STE, IBN, COO, ENTG, WST, FND, BBVA, CHD, RMD, MKC, DEO, PGR, YNDX, HII, SUI, MTD, FRC, CTAS, CRL, HZNP,

SCHA, SCHM, FB, AAPL, BX, IBM, T, HD, NXPI, DGRO, WM, PFE, ETSY, SPSC, NVDA, PEG, NBIX, QCOM, JPM, BAC, BHP, HON, KMB, UPS, GIS, PG, ORCL, RTX, TXN, AIG, ECL, AVGO, AXP, AMGN, ABG, POOL, TIP, ADP, AON, INTC, NEE, ITUB, EIX, VMC, MET, MDLZ, PNC, CIEN, VTI, HDB, RDS.B, AKAM, BLK, AZTA, UL, COP, CVX, IP, DVY, RIO, UNP, HSY, PANW, ZBH, Sold Out: ONTF, BABA, TFC, FIS, SQ, GLD, IGV, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, DocuSign Inc, AECOM, Advance Auto Parts Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, ON24 Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC owns 280 stocks with a total value of $446 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 144,248 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,971 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.80% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,626 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,437 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97% WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 149,799 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Element Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $26.22, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $23.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $62.27 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $70.44. The stock is now traded at around $71.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $234.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $219.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $139.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 134.47%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $451.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 24,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 206.29%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 55.14%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $100.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 98.72%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $81.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 36.76%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 32.20%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $263.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ON24 Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.78.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.