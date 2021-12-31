YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, DocuSign Inc, AECOM, Sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, ON24 Inc

- New Purchases: DOCU, AAP, ESI, ACM, JBHT, DG, IFF, TRUP, AER, MGP, VRT, TMUS, SEAS, AMN, HLI, HPQ, ATVI, RL, MIR, LAD, APPF, LIVN, ALRM, LOW, D, IWO, MLM, VAC, EW,
- Added Positions: SPY, AMZN, MA, GOOG, EFA, IWP, DD, IWF, CRM, V, ABT, ADBE, WFC, NOW, BDX, VWO, NFLX, VIG, ADSK, ISRG, ABNB, NKE, SCHD, SBUX, ACN, ENB, ZTS, FOXF, GLOB, IT, UNH, WING, GOOGL, RVLV, QLYS, BL, SWKS, APO, NEAR, PGNY, MEDP, NOC, YETI, KO, ALGN, GSHD, PYPL, EXPO, SRE, DAVA, TRV, BURL, VZ, TSM, VTV, TSLA, SCHG, MSCI, ALC, BAH, WMT, VNQ, PPG, WMB, CNI, CHKP, TLK, IEX, KEYS, TDY, C, DIOD, WSM, SAP, CPRT, TTWO, MAS, RJF, CSCO, ZBRA, STE, IBN, COO, ENTG, WST, FND, BBVA, CHD, RMD, MKC, DEO, PGR, YNDX, HII, SUI, MTD, FRC, CTAS, CRL, HZNP,
- Reduced Positions: SCHA, SCHM, FB, AAPL, BX, IBM, T, HD, NXPI, DGRO, WM, PFE, ETSY, SPSC, NVDA, PEG, NBIX, QCOM, JPM, BAC, BHP, HON, KMB, UPS, GIS, PG, ORCL, RTX, TXN, AIG, ECL, AVGO, AXP, AMGN, ABG, POOL, TIP, ADP, AON, INTC, NEE, ITUB, EIX, VMC, MET, MDLZ, PNC, CIEN, VTI, HDB, RDS.B, AKAM, BLK, AZTA, UL, COP, CVX, IP, DVY, RIO, UNP, HSY, PANW, ZBH,
- Sold Out: ONTF, BABA, TFC, FIS, SQ, GLD, IGV, SLVM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 144,248 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,971 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.80%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,626 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,437 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
- WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 149,799 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio.
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Element Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $26.22, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $23.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AECOM (ACM)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $62.27 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $70.44. The stock is now traded at around $71.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $234.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $219.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $139.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 134.47%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $451.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 24,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 206.29%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 55.14%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $100.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 98.72%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $81.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 36.76%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 32.20%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $263.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ON24 Inc (ONTF)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ON24 Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.78.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.
