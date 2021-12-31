Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Added Positions: SUSA, ESGD, ESGE, USMV, ESML, ICLN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hilltop+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 336,435 shares, 19.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 159,422 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 124,851 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.02% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 249,896 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 150,025 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 32.34%. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $99.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.