Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hilltop+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 336,435 shares, 19.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 159,422 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  3. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 124,851 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.02%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 249,896 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 150,025 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 32.34%. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $99.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus