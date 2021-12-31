Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys NBT Bancorp Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, AT&T Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc

- New Purchases: NBTB, APD, EVRG, IEP, CVS, F, NUE, BSGM,
- Added Positions: AAPL, LMBS, ITOT, ADBE, BCI, MOAT, DIS, TOTL, VYM, HDV, CVX, IJR, GOOG, TSLA, VIG, ZBH, ICSH, XOM, NVDA, QQQ, IVV, IBM, LMT, XLK, VEEV, FE, VMW, BRK.B, STZ, DUK, CRM, ENB, IUSG, BMY, ISTB, USB, IVE, NFLX, IVW, GILD, WELL, MRK, SLQD, HON, USMV, BWA, SO, K,
- Reduced Positions: DGRO, T, AMGN, TMP, BSV, VCSH, GOOGL, VTI, D, FPE, JNJ, TMO, SYY, FB, MCD, WCC, LOW, GLD, RTX, ADP, BIIB, WEC, CSCO, BKNG, BUD, COST, MDT, KMB, PANW, FBT, KHC, VUG, PFE, PEP, ORCL, MMP, EPD, GLW, ED, CL, TROW, HD, IEMG, IJH, PFF, BLK, AMAT, AES,
- Sold Out: CMP, FDX, XBI, IAU, MMT,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,731 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 22,837 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) - 103,999 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 49,772 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 62,798 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.48%
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in NBT Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.1 and $38.71, with an estimated average price of $37.35. The stock is now traded at around $40.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $285.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $64.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $104.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Icahn Enterprises LP. The purchase prices were between $49.59 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 118.71%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $516.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET (BCI)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET by 50.77%. The purchase prices were between $21.93 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $23.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 43,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 28.15%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $150.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $102.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19.Sold Out: MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in MFS Multimarket Income Trust. The sale prices were between $6.35 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $6.48.
