Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Tesla Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

- New Purchases: CRM, AMAT, SHM, VIG, IWD, DSI, AME, LMT, O, RSP, JPS, SIRI,
- Added Positions: VCSH, VTIP, VTEB, ISTB, SUB, AAPL, MSFT, ITOT, DGRO, AMGN, SWKS, VYM, IBM, BSV, JNJ, VOO, PFE, CSCO, PG, RUN, VGSH, TIP, VZ, INTC, DIS, XOM, BMY, ICSH, SLQD, USMV, KMB, AMZN, SBUX, CMCSA, MMM, WMT, TXN, QCOM, PEP, MRK, HD, F, NEE, CAT, VTI, AXP, ORCL,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, TSLA, GBIL, FTSD, JPST, IGSB, NVDA, T, IVV, FB, GILD, USIG, HDV, PULS, XLU, SDY, UNH, HON, BAX,
- Sold Out: COUP, MUB, ARKG, SENS,
These are the top 5 holdings of RIDGECREST WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,984 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 190,395 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 142,386 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.94%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,511 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 129,915 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.12%
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $226.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $165.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $83.16 and $93.49, with an estimated average price of $90.04. The stock is now traded at around $87.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 157.93%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 100.05%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 30,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.19%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 39,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 71.35%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $231.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 59.18%. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 71.72%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.Sold Out: Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.58 and $3.91, with an estimated average price of $3.24.
