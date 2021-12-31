Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sempra Energy, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Lowe's Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

New Purchases: VTIP, IVV, EFA, TMO, ANET, BBY, AEP, EBAY, XOM, FFBC, GIS, GS, IWF, SWK, XLU,

LOW, GOOGL, VMBS, MSFT, MA, TSCO, RTX, HD, FLOT, NSC, ORLY, TJX, VGSH, SCHW, NKE, UNH, ABT, ABBV, TRMB, UPS, BKNG, BAC, BRK.B, BLK, CTSH, CVS, JPM, ECL, AAPL, EPD, PEP, ROP, SPTS, AMZN, TXN, PG, IGSB, EBND, SPY, TSLA, FLEX, WMT, AMGN, VONE, BDX, CSL, DEO, MRK, MCD, IWB, WTRG, Sold Out: INTC, VUG, NVO, T,

Westport, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sempra Energy, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Intel Corp, Lowe's Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Ridge Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Eagle Ridge Investment Management owns 157 stocks with a total value of $956 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 155,737 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 82,453 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 646,537 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 49,567 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,410 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.93%

Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 196,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $453.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $593.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $99.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $125.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 43.36%. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $135.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 72,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $176.58 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $192.96. The stock is now traded at around $193.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 54,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 140.23%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $58.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.12%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62.46%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $204.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.