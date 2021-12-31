Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, VMware Inc

- New Purchases: MBB, STZ, ETN, QCOM, SFM, CBND, GSK, TYL,
- Added Positions: VXF, SCHP, MUB, STIP, IGSB, BSCO, CHWY, VCIT, SCHM, RSP, SCHF, PFF, IBMM, BSCP, ADSK, SCHA, IBML, BSCN, WDFC, ILMN, BMY, SPSB, SCHZ, SCHB, JPM, CSCO, LUV, HACK, HOLX, DIS, PYPL, LSTR, TJX, CSGS, AVAV, CHKP, SCHD, V, VRSK, GM, BSCM, MS, VCEL, EMQQ, DUK, SBUX, CL, DWX, SJM, CINF, BSCR, GSAT, OTIS, GILD,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, FLRN, GOOG, SCHG, KKR, HD, AMZN, DHI, MSFT, PFE, TGT, TREX, DHR, CVX, BRK.B, TSLA, ABT, RTX, TROW, EFA, TTD, CARR, GOOGL, T, XOM, ACN, CMCSA, LOW, AMD, BMO, VT, VNQ, SPLV, SPHD, EIRL, APD, ADP, KO, D, FAST, SON, HON, NSC, HRL,
- Sold Out: BSCL, VMW,
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 448,472 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 36,469 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) - 577,650 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 95,972 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 416,000 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $163.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $30.05, with an estimated average price of $25.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $242.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $172.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: (CBND)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $35.26, with an estimated average price of $34.82. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 97.01%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $166.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 120,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in Chewy Inc by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 43.03%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $26.89, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $384.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.
