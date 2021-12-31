Syverson Strege & Co Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, NVIDIA Corp, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: ETJ, IYG, PPA, QQQ, XMLV, GOF, PBA, FILL, CAG, NVG, RIVN, CION, WOMN, NACP, FEMS, EAOA, ONL, KD, MO, LILAK, TWTR, PM, TRP, SONY, MAT, IVZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, sells PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, NVIDIA Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Syverson Strege & Co. As of 2021Q4, Syverson Strege & Co owns 313 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Syverson Strege & Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/syverson+strege+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 697,394 shares, 14.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 228,693 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) - 296,125 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) - 181,910 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.33% Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 312,315 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.35%

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $11.58, with an estimated average price of $11.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.71 and $202.77, with an estimated average price of $195.03. The stock is now traded at around $191.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.37 and $75.57, with an estimated average price of $72.51. The stock is now traded at around $73.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $366.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.07 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 181,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 312,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 422.47%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 7,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 121.06%. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 53.03%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $135.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $55.8 and $56.28, with an estimated average price of $56.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $6.38, with an estimated average price of $6.21.

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93.