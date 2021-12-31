HT Partners LLC Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

New Purchases: VT,

VT, Added Positions: BND, VEA, VWO, RSP, NOBL, NVDA, MSFT, JPM, VXUS,

BND, VEA, VWO, RSP, NOBL, NVDA, MSFT, JPM, VXUS, Reduced Positions: BNDX, BSV, BIV, BLV, VCSH, VMBS, JNJ, XOM, PEP, TSLA, T, VZ,

Essex, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HT Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, HT Partners LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $342 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,241,990 shares, 41.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 633,405 shares, 14.57% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 256,928 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 187.38% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 356,987 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.78% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 221,279 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.84%

HT Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $103.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 187.38%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 256,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 77,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 101.86%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 68.60%. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $95.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $250.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.