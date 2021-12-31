Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

HT Partners LLC Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Essex, CT, based Investment company HT Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HT Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, HT Partners LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $342 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HT Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ht+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HT Partners LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,241,990 shares, 41.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 633,405 shares, 14.57% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 256,928 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 187.38%
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 356,987 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.78%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 221,279 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.84%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

HT Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $103.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 187.38%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 256,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 77,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 101.86%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 68.60%. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $95.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $250.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of HT Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. HT Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HT Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HT Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HT Partners LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus