Newfound Research LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, Sells Synopsys Inc, Accenture PLC, Costco Wholesale Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, sells Synopsys Inc, Accenture PLC, Costco Wholesale Corp, Danaher Corp, Keysight Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newfound Research LLC. As of 2021Q4, Newfound Research LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $83 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 35,000 shares, 18.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.67% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,897 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) - 143,238 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.68% Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) - 51,917 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.20% Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) - 128,388 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.88%

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $239.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $242.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $79.13, with an estimated average price of $75.09. The stock is now traded at around $72.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $163.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $659.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.67%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $415.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 30.51%. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $165.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 37,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 30.20%. The purchase prices were between $126.06 and $141.95, with an estimated average price of $134.17. The stock is now traded at around $122.578800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 51,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $48.68 and $54.29, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.075200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 128,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $47.16. The stock is now traded at around $43.654600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 143,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $135.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $120.01 and $139.45, with an estimated average price of $133.21.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41.