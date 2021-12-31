Newfound Research LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, Sells Synopsys Inc, Accenture PLC, Costco Wholesale Corp

- New Purchases: STZ, UNP, ADI, FTV, NUAN, ORLY, PAYX, YUM, EXPD, TRU, CRM, TXG, PODD, ZBRA, TRMB, XYL, WDAY, HON, DOV, AMD,
- Added Positions: VOO, MTUM, VFMO, FDMO, JMOM, QUAL, FDLO, USMV, JQUA, FQAL, LGLV, WMT, DG, CTSH, CSCO, EL, ROK, AAPL, BDX, AKAM, SBUX, MDLZ, ILMN, NOW, APD, PM, ECL, ROP, MNST, NKE, MA, V, FB, SYK, VEEV, MDT, VRSN, LBRDA, MMM, BF.B, KMB, CERN, BAX, ADSK, CSGP, KO, CL, COO, EA, ANSS, AME, HSY, HRL, AMZN, ITW, JNJ, MKC, BR, MCD, VRTX, ABT, APH, CHD, CTAS, FAST, JBHT, PEP, LIN, PG, STE, TXN, GWW, MCO, CPRT, SGEN, MTD, YUMC, IDXX, HEI, BSX, ADBE, SPGI,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, CDNS, TMO, LULU, MRK, MSFT, HD, SWKS, ANET, POOL, ROL, CMG, ATVI, INCY, WCN, REGN, ODFL, SHW, TYL, VRSK,
- Sold Out: SNPS, ACN, COST, DHR, KEYS, ZTS, ISRG, RSG, INTU, WST, TFX, RMD, NVDA, IEX, CLX, INFO, EW, A,
For the details of Newfound Research LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newfound+research+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Newfound Research LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 35,000 shares, 18.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.67%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,897 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
- JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) - 143,238 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.68%
- Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) - 51,917 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.20%
- Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) - 128,388 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.88%
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $239.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 536 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $242.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 540 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $79.13, with an estimated average price of $75.09. The stock is now traded at around $72.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $163.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 703 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $659.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 152 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.67%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $415.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 30.51%. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $165.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 37,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 30.20%. The purchase prices were between $126.06 and $141.95, with an estimated average price of $134.17. The stock is now traded at around $122.578800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 51,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $48.68 and $54.29, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.075200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 128,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $47.16. The stock is now traded at around $43.654600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 143,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $135.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $120.01 and $139.45, with an estimated average price of $133.21.Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of Newfound Research LLC. Also check out:
1. Newfound Research LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Newfound Research LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Newfound Research LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Newfound Research LLC keeps buying