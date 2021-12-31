First PREMIER Bank Buys SAB Biotherapeutics Inc, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, 3M Co, Sells , iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

New Purchases: SABS, LIT, BHP, VOT, VUSB, VRTX, AEO, SOXX, KD,

SABS, LIT, BHP, VOT, VUSB, VRTX, AEO, SOXX, KD, Added Positions: VTI, VTV, PHDG, VB, SPLV, VUG, BND, VYM, VEA, VGT, BLOK, QQQ, VO, VFH, PGX, MMM, VHT, LMBS, VEU, FTSL, VWO, BIZD, XOM, NXTG, FPE, FMS, WBA, XLNX, VIS, UL, PSX, KHC, JEPI, QQQM, IBM, T, BUD,

VTI, VTV, PHDG, VB, SPLV, VUG, BND, VYM, VEA, VGT, BLOK, QQQ, VO, VFH, PGX, MMM, VHT, LMBS, VEU, FTSL, VWO, BIZD, XOM, NXTG, FPE, FMS, WBA, XLNX, VIS, UL, PSX, KHC, JEPI, QQQM, IBM, T, BUD, Reduced Positions: STIP, BSV, ISTB, BRK.B, USB, GE, JNJ, AAPL, LAMR, IVV, AMLP, TGT, SBUX, SPYD, MCD, RSP, PEY, EVRG, CSX, CLX, COF, BA, ABT, LMT, CFR, PCN, PRU, QCOM, BMY,

STIP, BSV, ISTB, BRK.B, USB, GE, JNJ, AAPL, LAMR, IVV, AMLP, TGT, SBUX, SPYD, MCD, RSP, PEY, EVRG, CSX, CLX, COF, BA, ABT, LMT, CFR, PCN, PRU, QCOM, BMY, Sold Out: RAVN, RDS.B, VTRS, AIT, HSBC, SLB, STZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SAB Biotherapeutics Inc, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, 3M Co, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, BHP Group, sells , iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First PREMIER Bank. As of 2021Q4, First PREMIER Bank owns 361 stocks with a total value of $386 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First PREMIER Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+premier+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 119,826 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,186 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) - 404,096 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19% Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) - 427,494 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 90,706 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89%

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.14. The stock is now traded at around $5.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 832,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $80.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $230.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 95 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 78.03%. The purchase prices were between $38.72 and $55.12, with an estimated average price of $46.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in 3M Co by 51.28%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.64%. The purchase prices were between $29.82 and $36.05, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 47.30%. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.64. The stock is now traded at around $47.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 90.48%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $189.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $92.7 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $100.32.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.26.