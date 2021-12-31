Edge Capital Group, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Honeywell International Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Vodafone Group PLC, JPMorgan Chase, Chevron Corp

- New Purchases: TTE, IWR, VFC, BND, MC, IJR, VOOG, ADSK, VGSH, ISRG, DMXF, JOBY, NXPI, MGC, POTX, KMB, VOE,
- Added Positions: IWM, HON, MINT, VYM, IEMG, VOO, RIO, CCI, VIGI, PAVE, HCA, QCOM, GLD, MDT, VB, UL, KO, IUSG, PHG, EFA, SPY, MDY, TSM, IWD, XOM, VWO, VIG, NEE, IJH, CMCSA, RSP, RTX, IVV, VEU, CCEP, FB, FBNC, GBDC, AMZN, VTI, T, SCHV, PFF, EPD, TGT, GPN, GOOGL, MTUM, IBM, CME, VTWO, TFC, MMP, BBEU, PTON, ORCC, KREF, PYPL, VFMO, NFLX, UNH, VSGX, CRM, AFL, VOOV, VNQ, AMD, SCHF, BLK, BMY, EEM, EVLV, HUBS, BABA, ABBV, WMB, GL, SO, CSCO, MKC, LMT, ENB, DUK,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, CVX, MS, ABT, MCD, ING, UNP, SCHG, AXP, MSFT, INTC, NVO, EOG, IWF, AVGO, STT, ALB, PICK, SCHB, TXN, SCHX, VO, KNSL, DKNG, FNDE, RELX, XLK, AAPL, AZN, DEO, CAT, MRK, CARR, D, AMJ, DHR, ICLN, IDRV, COP, IWN, CL, QQQ, BA, ASML, NKE, EMR, PM, V, WMT, VZ, GD, LOW, SBUX, TRV, ROP, NVDA, PFE, PEP, ORCL,
- Sold Out: VOD, VIAC, ELY, SLCT, C, LUV, TWTR, LYFT, CRON,
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 1,256,935 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 247,753 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
- Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 946,683 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 172,995 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 833,797 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.02%
Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 76,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 39,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)
Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11. The stock is now traded at around $70.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moelis & Co (MC)
Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Moelis & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.14 and $76.98, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 161.79%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $204.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 61,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 156.18%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $210.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 60,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 229.21%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 87,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 1180.34%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 73,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 42.08%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $183.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 57,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 100.55%. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $245.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.Sold Out: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)
Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $24.43 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $27.76.Sold Out: (SLCT)
Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.6 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $19.08.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.
