Edge Capital Group, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Honeywell International Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Vodafone Group PLC, JPMorgan Chase, Chevron Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Honeywell International Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Rio Tinto PLC, TotalEnergies SE, sells Vodafone Group PLC, JPMorgan Chase, Chevron Corp, Abbott Laboratories, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edge Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Edge Capital Group, LLC owns 284 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 1,256,935 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 247,753 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 946,683 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 172,995 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 833,797 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.02%

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 76,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 39,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11. The stock is now traded at around $70.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Moelis & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.14 and $76.98, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 161.79%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $204.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 61,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 156.18%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $210.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 60,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 229.21%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 87,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 1180.34%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 73,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 42.08%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $183.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 57,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 100.55%. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $245.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $24.43 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $27.76.

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.6 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $19.08.

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.