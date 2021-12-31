Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells APA Corp, Campbell Soup Co, FedEx Corp

- New Purchases: SCHX, SCHZ, SCHA, RSP, HD, MMP, SCHV, SCHG, WBA, AMGN, PLNT, SCHD, IWN, COIN, AMC, UAA, SWKS, EPD, COST,
- Added Positions: SCHP, VYM, XYLD, VEA, SPYG, VB, SPDW, SPEM, JPST, VBR, VOE, VNQ, VWO, IBM, FLRN, JNJ, VZ, DOW, CVX, ESGE, MMM, LCID, FSV, DIS, GILD, F, KO, BMY, BA, MO,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, VCIT, SPSB, APA, SPTM, IAGG, SPIB, WFC, FDX, XOM, MRK, MCD, PSK, LMT, SPMD, GE, SPSM,
- Sold Out: CPB, GSK, LRCX, BUD, TTD, GRWG, APPN, ZM, LMND, SKLZ, RBLX, OGN,
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 175,698 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.54%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 210,020 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.77%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 101,989 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.63%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 143,760 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 232,045 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.51%
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $94.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 569 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.44 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 173 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $231.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 47 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 58.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 165,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $47.4 and $50.67, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 139,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.63%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 329.35%. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 46.83%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $131.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 881 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 43.40%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 988 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61.Sold Out: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $7.19 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $9.6.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25.Sold Out: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $12.55 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $18.98.Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $55.85.Sold Out: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97.
