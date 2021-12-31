Madison Wealth Partners, Inc Buys Chevron Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Sells Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

- New Purchases: CVX, IWS, HDV, VOO, GOOG, CARR,
- Added Positions: IUSG, DGRO, IVV, IUSV, ONEQ, IJH, IJR, IXUS, AAPL, QQQ, MGEE, IGV, IEMG, GOOGL, SUB, MSFT, HYD, PG, PFE, ORCL, VIG, IWF, IWP, OEF, FB, HYG, XOM, VEU, AAL,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, T, IUSB, BAC, IEFA, V, UMAR, VO, FHLC,
- Sold Out: PMAR, EFA,
For the details of Madison Wealth Partners, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madison+wealth+partners%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Madison Wealth Partners, Inc
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 284,803 shares, 16.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 498,815 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 190,100 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 175,413 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%
- Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 189,016 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $102.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $118.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $415.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 516 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2713.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72. The stock is now traded at around $350.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March (PMAR)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March. The sale prices were between $30.62 and $31.58, with an estimated average price of $31.24.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.
