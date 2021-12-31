Financial Management Network Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: HTA, SPSB, FBRT, FBRT, FGRO, FDX, PH, KKR, FUTY, PFE, UNH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Realty Income Corp, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, , iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Management Network Inc. As of 2021Q4, Financial Management Network Inc owns 128 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 293,813 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,959 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 42,509 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,892 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 31,753 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $31.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 21,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $14.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.75 and $22.58, with an estimated average price of $21.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.80%. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 58,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $18.85 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 184,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 85.36%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 28.24%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.

Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72.

Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35.

Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.

Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.