MBE Wealth Management, LLC Buys Deere, Union Pacific Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

- New Purchases: DE, UNP, AMD, MRK, LTPZ, SLV, XLK, WEC,
- Added Positions: VB, IVV, DGRO, QQQ, USRT, ACIO, ADME, XOM, PFE, VZ, VSGX, VYM, SPLG, NEE, ARWR, VT, KO, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: XSOE, FVD, USMV, QUAL, MTUM, IHI, SPTM, SCHG, IAGG, T, PG, VLUE, ECL, VUG, AAPL, ICSH, FPE, SCHO, SCHM,
- Sold Out: INTF, VTEB, AGG,
These are the top 5 holdings of MBE Wealth Management, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 106,074 shares, 28.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 128,983 shares, 16.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 448,834 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 59,387 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
- iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 181,246 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $375.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $239.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 901 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $86.35 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $83.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu (ACIO)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $32.86, with an estimated average price of $31.66. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The sale prices were between $27.35 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $28.55.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.
