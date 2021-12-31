Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. Buys Casey's General Stores Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ConocoPhillips, U.S. Bancorp

- New Purchases: CASY, MO,
- Added Positions: T, SHV, BRK.B, VZ, HEP, XLU, NEAR, SUB, PPL, MMP, AMZN, IBM, KHC, INTC, KMI, GOOG, KOF, GLD, SCHP,
- Reduced Positions: BAC, PSXP, MPC, SCHO, MET, TGT, WBA, JPM, HBAN, RDS.A, XOM, HPQ, NUE, UNP,
- Sold Out: TIP, COP, USB, DK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 54,359 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%
- HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) - 405,563 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,479 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,330 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
- AT&T Inc (T) - 322,085 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.92%
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.89 and $201.93, with an estimated average price of $193.48. The stock is now traded at around $188.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 21,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 41.92%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $27.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 322,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 75.24%. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 46,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 72,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 139.04%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 71,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 59.10%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.Sold Out: Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $17.62.
