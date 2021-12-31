Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. Buys Casey's General Stores Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ConocoPhillips, U.S. Bancorp

New Purchases: CASY, MO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Casey's General Stores Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ConocoPhillips, U.S. Bancorp, Bank of America Corp, Phillips 66 Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 54,359 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28% HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) - 405,563 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,479 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,330 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90% AT&T Inc (T) - 322,085 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.92%

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.89 and $201.93, with an estimated average price of $193.48. The stock is now traded at around $188.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 21,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 41.92%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $27.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 322,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 75.24%. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 46,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 72,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 139.04%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 71,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 59.10%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $17.62.