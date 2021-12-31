Blue Fin Capital, Inc. Buys PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, iShares Biotechnology ETF, Sells Boeing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: PNQI, AMD, CMG, C, ISRG, BUG, PPA, XLI,
- Added Positions: IBB, TIP, BX, ADBE, SNOW, GNRC, ILMN, FB, IEMG, CRM, BKLN, COST, MRNA, HD, NFLX, EEMA, ACN, AGG, NEE, BLK, ABBV, ITOT, EEM, BAM, AB, TDG, DIS, WMT, ABNB, VGT, IGV, AMT, IEFA, EMB, DHI, NOC, VTI, XLC,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, BA, MSFT, MA, BABA, AAPL, V, LMT, GOOGL, NVDA, CRWD, UNH, GLD, SPGI, GOOG, PG, NVS, VZ, MCO, JNJ, D, AIA, IWV, PCY, PGX, IYW, TJX, SBUX, SO, ORCL, MRK, MCD, CL, KO, CSCO, BMY, MDT, ITW, WELL, XOM, DIA, BSX, ADP,
- Sold Out: T, CGNX, ZM,
For the details of Blue Fin Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+fin+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Blue Fin Capital, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 225,405 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,293 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 82,373 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,384 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,399 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $207.94 and $254.12, with an estimated average price of $233.93. The stock is now traded at around $194.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1467.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 201 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $293.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 699 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $32.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $131.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 101.05%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $112.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 37.27%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $282.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 78.32%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $291.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 51.63%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $384.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 63.15%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $226.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Cognex Corp (CGNX)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognex Corp. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $91.73, with an estimated average price of $80.61.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.
Here is the complete portfolio of Blue Fin Capital, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Blue Fin Capital, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Blue Fin Capital, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blue Fin Capital, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blue Fin Capital, Inc. keeps buying