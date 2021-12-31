Blue Fin Capital, Inc. Buys PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, iShares Biotechnology ETF, Sells Boeing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: PNQI, AMD, CMG, C, ISRG, BUG, PPA, XLI,

Providence, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, iShares Biotechnology ETF, Blackstone Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, sells Boeing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, AT&T Inc, Cognex Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Fin Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Blue Fin Capital, Inc. owns 132 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 225,405 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,293 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 82,373 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,384 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,399 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $207.94 and $254.12, with an estimated average price of $233.93. The stock is now traded at around $194.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1467.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $293.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $32.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $131.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 101.05%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $112.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 37.27%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $282.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 78.32%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $291.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 51.63%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $384.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 63.15%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $226.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognex Corp. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $91.73, with an estimated average price of $80.61.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.