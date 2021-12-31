Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Acas, Llc Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Acas, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acas, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Acas, Llc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ACAS, LLC
  1. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 149,880 shares, 15.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 232,608 shares, 15.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10882.44%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 97,201 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 652,834 shares, 14.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTF) - 812,529 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Acas, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $166.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.77%. The holding were 149,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Acas, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $250.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.79%. The holding were 97,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Acas, Llc initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.61%. The holding were 652,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTF)

Acas, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $27.76 and $28.31, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.11%. The holding were 812,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Acas, Llc initiated holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.04 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $39.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 164,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Acas, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 20,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Acas, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 10882.44%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.87%. The holding were 232,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Acas, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 7466.26%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.41%. The holding were 117,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Acas, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 251.85%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $995.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Acas, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 127.74%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $303.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Acas, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 133.93%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Acas, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 95.94%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $148.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Acas, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Acas, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56.

Sold Out: First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS)

Acas, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $50.68.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Acas, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85.

Sold Out: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Acas, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Acas, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08.



