Acas, Llc Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acas, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Acas, Llc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 149,880 shares, 15.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 232,608 shares, 15.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10882.44% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 97,201 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 652,834 shares, 14.61% of the total portfolio. New Position FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTF) - 812,529 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. New Position

Acas, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $166.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.77%. The holding were 149,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acas, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $250.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.79%. The holding were 97,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acas, Llc initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.61%. The holding were 652,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acas, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $27.76 and $28.31, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.11%. The holding were 812,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acas, Llc initiated holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.04 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $39.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 164,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acas, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 20,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acas, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 10882.44%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.87%. The holding were 232,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acas, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 7466.26%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.41%. The holding were 117,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acas, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 251.85%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $995.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acas, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 127.74%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $303.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acas, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 133.93%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acas, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 95.94%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $148.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acas, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59.

Acas, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56.

Acas, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $50.68.

Acas, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85.

Acas, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53.

Acas, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08.