Bennett Selby Investments Lp Buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Dutch Bros Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, LGI Homes Inc

- New Purchases: BROS, HD, MTD, ADBE, QQQ,
- Added Positions: V, MA, GOOG, FND, FB, BRK.B, DOCU, AMZN, BKNG, SBUX, BA, SPY, TJX, OFLX, JNJ, DIS, TSCO, KO, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, LGIH, FFIV, PDD, VTIP, NVO, LSXMA, IVV,
These are the top 5 holdings of BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,336 shares, 15.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 50,893 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,324 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61%
- Visa Inc (V) - 50,034 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.92%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 3,838 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.69 and $76.25, with an estimated average price of $55.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1355.25 and $1702.53, with an estimated average price of $1515.56. The stock is now traded at around $1469.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 139 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $359.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 591 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $516.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 358 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $366.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 530 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $214.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 50,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 42.05%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $360.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 16,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.
