Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BT

New Purchases: IXUS, SPMD, DVY, IEF, SPTL, HTRB, GVI, JMBS, PFF, IEMG, DUK,

IXUS, SPMD, DVY, IEF, SPTL, HTRB, GVI, JMBS, PFF, IEMG, DUK, Added Positions: ACWX, IVV, LQD, AGG, IJH, SJNK, SPDW, ANGL, EEM, SCHO, SCHM, VGSH, VEA, MSFT, SPSM, IGIB, SPTM, IEFA, VWO, HD, IWM, WMT, UNH, AMZN, XLK, JPM, JNJ, CSCO, CVX, BRK.B, GOOG, PEP, MDT, KO, VTIP, V,

ACWX, IVV, LQD, AGG, IJH, SJNK, SPDW, ANGL, EEM, SCHO, SCHM, VGSH, VEA, MSFT, SPSM, IGIB, SPTM, IEFA, VWO, HD, IWM, WMT, UNH, AMZN, XLK, JPM, JNJ, CSCO, CVX, BRK.B, GOOG, PEP, MDT, KO, VTIP, V, Reduced Positions: QUAL, MTUM, EZU, SPAB, DGRW, RSP, PGX, HYLB, SCHV, CORP, EMB, QQQ, USMV, IGSB, IDEV, SCHG, USSG, BKLN, AGGY, MUB, SUB, SNPE, MGK, AAPL, HYG, MGV, RY, CWB, IVW, FVD, SYY, ITOT, XSLV, SCHZ, VNQ,

QUAL, MTUM, EZU, SPAB, DGRW, RSP, PGX, HYLB, SCHV, CORP, EMB, QQQ, USMV, IGSB, IDEV, SCHG, USSG, BKLN, AGGY, MUB, SUB, SNPE, MGK, AAPL, HYG, MGV, RY, CWB, IVW, FVD, SYY, ITOT, XSLV, SCHZ, VNQ, Sold Out: SPEM, IBDM, IBHA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colton+groome+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 28,692 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.01% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,744 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.71% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 65,853 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.98% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 64,103 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.51% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 126,677 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.45%

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 129,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 101,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $125.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 28,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 24,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 55,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.35 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $39.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 47,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 1191.27%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 94,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.01%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $453.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 28,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 370.75%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 25,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.98%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 48,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 136.67%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $267.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 14,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 63.76%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 76,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $24.14.