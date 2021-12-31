Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BT

- New Purchases: IXUS, SPMD, DVY, IEF, SPTL, HTRB, GVI, JMBS, PFF, IEMG, DUK,
- Added Positions: ACWX, IVV, LQD, AGG, IJH, SJNK, SPDW, ANGL, EEM, SCHO, SCHM, VGSH, VEA, MSFT, SPSM, IGIB, SPTM, IEFA, VWO, HD, IWM, WMT, UNH, AMZN, XLK, JPM, JNJ, CSCO, CVX, BRK.B, GOOG, PEP, MDT, KO, VTIP, V,
- Reduced Positions: QUAL, MTUM, EZU, SPAB, DGRW, RSP, PGX, HYLB, SCHV, CORP, EMB, QQQ, USMV, IGSB, IDEV, SCHG, USSG, BKLN, AGGY, MUB, SUB, SNPE, MGK, AAPL, HYG, MGV, RY, CWB, IVW, FVD, SYY, ITOT, XSLV, SCHZ, VNQ,
- Sold Out: SPEM, IBDM, IBHA,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 28,692 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.01%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,744 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.71%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 65,853 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.98%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 64,103 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.51%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 126,677 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.45%
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 129,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 101,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $125.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 28,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 24,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 55,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.35 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $39.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 47,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 1191.27%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 94,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.01%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $453.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 28,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 370.75%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 25,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.98%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 48,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 136.67%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $267.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 14,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 63.76%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 76,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHA)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $24.14.
