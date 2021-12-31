blooom, inc. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Danaher Corp, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares, Valero Energy Corp

New Purchases: JKHY, JBHT, LOAN, GLD, USRT,

JKHY, JBHT, LOAN, GLD, USRT, Added Positions: BIV, VOO, VXUS, VTIP, VO, BNDX, SCHZ, DIS, ROL, VWO, CVX, INTC, KR, TXT, ABT,

BIV, VOO, VXUS, VTIP, VO, BNDX, SCHZ, DIS, ROL, VWO, CVX, INTC, KR, TXT, ABT, Reduced Positions: CERN, MSFT, JNJ, XOM, ORCL, AMZN, SCHB, SCHA, SCHM, SCHF, BND, WMT, LUV, COST, BRK.B, HON, C,

CERN, MSFT, JNJ, XOM, ORCL, AMZN, SCHB, SCHA, SCHM, SCHF, BND, WMT, LUV, COST, BRK.B, HON, C, Sold Out: DHR, SPDN, VLO, VNQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, sells Danaher Corp, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares, Valero Energy Corp, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, blooom, inc.. As of 2021Q4, blooom, inc. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cerner Corp (CERN) - 599,750 shares, 41.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.22% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 107,789 shares, 19.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 210,916 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 98,583 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,355 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.28%

blooom, inc. initiated holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.96 and $174.24, with an estimated average price of $161.7. The stock is now traded at around $166.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

blooom, inc. initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.48 and $205.75, with an estimated average price of $192.85. The stock is now traded at around $200.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

blooom, inc. initiated holding in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.36 and $6.91, with an estimated average price of $6.08. The stock is now traded at around $5.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

blooom, inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

blooom, inc. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23. The stock is now traded at around $63.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

blooom, inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 363.62%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $415.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

blooom, inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

blooom, inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 159.21%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $236.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

blooom, inc. added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 42.17%. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $34.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

blooom, inc. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04.

blooom, inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares. The sale prices were between $13.96 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.62.

blooom, inc. sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42.

blooom, inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38.