KG&L Capital Management,LLC Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Boeing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Roku Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, KeyCorp

Investment company KG&L Capital Management,LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Boeing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Roku Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, KeyCorp, Salesforce.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KG&L Capital Management,LLC. As of 2021Q4, KG&L Capital Management,LLC owns 143 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of KG&L Capital Management,LLC
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 168,907 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,439 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.96%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,070 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 50,434 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,522 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $516.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1060.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $131.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $106.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $35.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 41.31%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $319.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 14,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $217.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 32,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 89.69%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 11,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 78.38%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $347.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $150.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 50.95%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $210.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.

Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $62.36 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.



