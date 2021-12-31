KG&L Capital Management,LLC Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Boeing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Roku Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, KeyCorp

- New Purchases: ADBE, MELI, IBB, UPST, ORCL, SNAP, ALL, CMI, INTC, MMM, TXN, BX, XLU, KMI, STAG,
- Added Positions: FB, BA, PYPL, AMZN, GS, JNJ, DIS, TGT, HON, CRWD, SHOP, DE, CAT, DOW, MDT, LYB, SYK, MSFT, BAC, JPM, AMGN, SQ, KRE, BABA, PFE, MDLZ, SPY, KRO, GOOGL, NVDA, SO, AXP, CVS, C, KO, LUV, PGX, WMT, CMG, LLY, CL, AGG, SNOW, VUG, LQD, BAB, BRK.B, XLK, ADM, TEX, ISRG, IJH, CSCO, EFA, SQM, IJR, PPG, DG, MRK, VNQ, XLE, XLF, K, MCD, IVOL, NFLX, VWO, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: ROKU, KEY, CRM, AAPL, HD, MA, PLTR, LULU, WEN, V, MU, CSX, VZ, T, ISTR, BMY, UNP, AMD, LMT, ALB, NEM, MHK, WFC, BTG, LOW, IBM, RBLX, XOM, CLF, PANW, GSK, CARR, CVX, NKE, RTX, VYM, WYNN, RF,
- Sold Out: CF, VLO, COP, CDLX, F, DOCU, SOXL, COUP, CVNA,
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 168,907 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,439 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.96%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,070 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 50,434 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,522 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $516.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1060.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 278 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $131.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $106.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $35.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 41.31%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $319.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 14,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $217.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 32,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 89.69%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 11,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 78.38%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $347.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $150.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 50.95%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $210.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $62.36 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $76.11.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.
