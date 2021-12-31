KG&L Capital Management,LLC Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Boeing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Roku Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, KeyCorp

New Purchases: ADBE, MELI, IBB, UPST, ORCL, SNAP, ALL, CMI, INTC, MMM, TXN, BX, XLU, KMI, STAG,

ADBE, MELI, IBB, UPST, ORCL, SNAP, ALL, CMI, INTC, MMM, TXN, BX, XLU, KMI, STAG, Added Positions: FB, BA, PYPL, AMZN, GS, JNJ, DIS, TGT, HON, CRWD, SHOP, DE, CAT, DOW, MDT, LYB, SYK, MSFT, BAC, JPM, AMGN, SQ, KRE, BABA, PFE, MDLZ, SPY, KRO, GOOGL, NVDA, SO, AXP, CVS, C, KO, LUV, PGX, WMT, CMG, LLY, CL, AGG, SNOW, VUG, LQD, BAB, BRK.B, XLK, ADM, TEX, ISRG, IJH, CSCO, EFA, SQM, IJR, PPG, DG, MRK, VNQ, XLE, XLF, K, MCD, IVOL, NFLX, VWO, XLI,

FB, BA, PYPL, AMZN, GS, JNJ, DIS, TGT, HON, CRWD, SHOP, DE, CAT, DOW, MDT, LYB, SYK, MSFT, BAC, JPM, AMGN, SQ, KRE, BABA, PFE, MDLZ, SPY, KRO, GOOGL, NVDA, SO, AXP, CVS, C, KO, LUV, PGX, WMT, CMG, LLY, CL, AGG, SNOW, VUG, LQD, BAB, BRK.B, XLK, ADM, TEX, ISRG, IJH, CSCO, EFA, SQM, IJR, PPG, DG, MRK, VNQ, XLE, XLF, K, MCD, IVOL, NFLX, VWO, XLI, Reduced Positions: ROKU, KEY, CRM, AAPL, HD, MA, PLTR, LULU, WEN, V, MU, CSX, VZ, T, ISTR, BMY, UNP, AMD, LMT, ALB, NEM, MHK, WFC, BTG, LOW, IBM, RBLX, XOM, CLF, PANW, GSK, CARR, CVX, NKE, RTX, VYM, WYNN, RF,

ROKU, KEY, CRM, AAPL, HD, MA, PLTR, LULU, WEN, V, MU, CSX, VZ, T, ISTR, BMY, UNP, AMD, LMT, ALB, NEM, MHK, WFC, BTG, LOW, IBM, RBLX, XOM, CLF, PANW, GSK, CARR, CVX, NKE, RTX, VYM, WYNN, RF, Sold Out: CF, VLO, COP, CDLX, F, DOCU, SOXL, COUP, CVNA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Boeing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Roku Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, KeyCorp, Salesforce.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KG&L Capital Management,LLC. As of 2021Q4, KG&L Capital Management,LLC owns 143 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KG&L Capital Management,LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kg%26l+capital+management%2Cllc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 168,907 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,439 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,070 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 50,434 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,522 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $516.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1060.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $131.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $106.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $35.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 41.31%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $319.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 14,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $217.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 32,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 89.69%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 11,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 78.38%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $347.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $150.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 50.95%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $210.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $62.36 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.