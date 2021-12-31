Community Capital Management, LLC Buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: FNF, PWR, ABC, ZWS, LEN.B, UHS, UL, CHE, PINS, SRLN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Global Payments Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Jack In The Box Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Community Capital Management, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,400 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Enviva Inc (EVA) - 56,500 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.97% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,100 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,100 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Signature Bank (SBNY) - 8,200 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%

Community Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $52.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 52,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 34,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.96 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $80.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38. The stock is now traded at around $129.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 268.89%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $145.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Jack In The Box Inc by 387.50%. The purchase prices were between $78.83 and $104.89, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 112.70%. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $306.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 218.18%. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19. The stock is now traded at around $81.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 86.96%. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $67.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VMware Inc by 61.11%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44.

Community Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.

Community Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Community Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Community Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86.

Community Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.