Peoples Financial Services Corp. Buys Danaher Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells NBT Bancorp Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Baxter International Inc

New Purchases: TMO, KD, DWAC,

TMO, KD, DWAC, Added Positions: DHR, GS, FB, LLY, AVGO, ABBV, VB, NKE, AMZN, HD, XLY, VXF, JPM, VNQ, CMCSA, QCOM, XLE, XLF, XLU, VTHR, XLB, XLP, XLI, XLC, VXUS,

DHR, GS, FB, LLY, AVGO, ABBV, VB, NKE, AMZN, HD, XLY, VXF, JPM, VNQ, CMCSA, QCOM, XLE, XLF, XLU, VTHR, XLB, XLP, XLI, XLC, VXUS, Reduced Positions: MA, NBTB, MRK, USB, BAX, GE, MSFT, AMGN, BMY, CL, VWO, MCD, PEP, SBUX, ADP, GIS, T, FAST, XOM, OGN, CSCO, BK, MO, GOOG, VZ, SO, JRS, NSC, IBM, K, GSK, ED, KO, ABT, LMT, BP, SLB, WBA, WAB, VTRS, AZN, CARR, C, PM, OTIS, ETN, KHC,

MA, NBTB, MRK, USB, BAX, GE, MSFT, AMGN, BMY, CL, VWO, MCD, PEP, SBUX, ADP, GIS, T, FAST, XOM, OGN, CSCO, BK, MO, GOOG, VZ, SO, JRS, NSC, IBM, K, GSK, ED, KO, ABT, LMT, BP, SLB, WBA, WAB, VTRS, AZN, CARR, C, PM, OTIS, ETN, KHC, Sold Out: OSUR, CB, NLY, CHTR, WEN, COOP, CIM, HOG, MFC, QSR, YUM, YUMC, DELL,

Hallstead, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Danaher Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, sells NBT Bancorp Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Baxter International Inc, General Electric Co, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peoples Financial Services Corp.. As of 2021Q4, Peoples Financial Services Corp. owns 275 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peoples+financial+services+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) - 352,974 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Visa Inc (V) - 77,553 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,783 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,213 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 44,683 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $593.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $94.2, with an estimated average price of $45.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 2970.00%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $287.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 37.24%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $347.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 29.67%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $211.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $197.07 and $216.93, with an estimated average price of $210.14. The stock is now traded at around $203.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 81.63%. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $87.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 169.49%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $9.85.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $20.38 and $23.87, with an estimated average price of $22.25.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $35.08 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $37.34.