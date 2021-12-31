Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Western Financial Corporation Buys Qualcomm Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Sells Block Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Dropbox Inc

Investment company Western Financial Corporation (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Walker & Dunlop Inc, sells Block Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Dropbox Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Western Financial Corporation. As of 2021Q4, Western Financial Corporation owns 86 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WESTERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
  1. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 820,303 shares, 28.54% of the total portfolio.
  2. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - 880,289 shares, 21.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27%
  3. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 46,555 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  4. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 100,625 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 91,490 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $172.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 8,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 9,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $312.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 3,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $220.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD)

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.27 and $154.9, with an estimated average price of $140.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 82.84%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.30%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 38.99%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $319.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 32.88%. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $114.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9. The stock is now traded at around $390.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Sold Out: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The sale prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31.



