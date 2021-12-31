Western Financial Corporation Buys Qualcomm Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Sells Block Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Dropbox Inc

New Purchases: QCOM, AMD, ODFL, TSCO, WD,

SCHJ, NVDA, TSLA, WAL, VLUE, Sold Out: SQ, PYPL, DBX, CRWD, PLTR, COMT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Walker & Dunlop Inc, sells Block Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Dropbox Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Western Financial Corporation. As of 2021Q4, Western Financial Corporation owns 86 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 820,303 shares, 28.54% of the total portfolio. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - 880,289 shares, 21.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 46,555 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 100,625 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 91,490 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $172.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 8,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 9,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $312.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 3,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $220.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.27 and $154.9, with an estimated average price of $140.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 82.84%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.30%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 38.99%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $319.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 32.88%. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $114.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9. The stock is now traded at around $390.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8.

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The sale prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31.