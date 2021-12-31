SOL Capital Management CO Buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Avantis International Equity ETF, Sells Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Southw

- New Purchases: EMQQ, VUSB, AVLV, RPV, VMW, IPAY, IWP, RBLX, FLCH, FLAX, XHB, MDYG, IWO, IAU, HYS, ACN, DFAE, KEYS, ABBV, SRE, PEG, FRT,
- Added Positions: PDO, AVDE, AVEM, HTEC, BABA, VXF, QUAL, AVUS, JPST, PHG, GINN, IQLT, VTV, DISCK, IVV, VIAC, LUMN, VNQI, SCHG, IEMG, T, SCHV, INTC, AVUV, IJJ, SPY, ROBO, IWM, VOE, EFG, VNQ, IWS, VXUS, VB, IJK, IBM, EFV, VTI, VHT, VOO, BA, IWN, IJS, IJR, ARKK, FB, DIS, PEJ, VCSH, VEA, MDY, IUSG, RDS.B, XBI,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, MGK, XLE, KBWB, IBOC, BOTZ, IWF, IVE, NEAR, GNR, WFC, IJH, FNDF, BX, EWZ, KKR, PG, CG, KBE, IXN, MDT, SCHE, BAC, STLA, MLPX, IBB, SCHC, VFH, XLB, XLF, EFA, XLI, XLY, AMZN, VZ, SJW, ORCL, BRK.B, VTRS, SCHW, APO, JNJ, CVX, DXC, JCI, AIZ, BDX, BMY, COP, XOM, LOW, MMC, NOK, RTX, RVT, MO,
- Sold Out: FNDB, AAXJ, LUV,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,275 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 81,494 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 293,493 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 43,237 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 90,455 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 38,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.78 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $52.92. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $83.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $53.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDO)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 94.07%. The purchase prices were between $19.32 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $19.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 381,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in Avantis International Equity ETF by 109.28%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $63.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 33,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 91.97%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $63.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation E (HTEC)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation E by 49.12%. The purchase prices were between $41.3 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $44.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 70,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 100.27%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $127.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 91.22%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $135.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB)
SOL Capital Management CO sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $56.32.Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
SOL Capital Management CO sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
SOL Capital Management CO sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.
