SMI Advisory Services, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Sells Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF

- New Purchases: VOOG, BSV, PDBC, SPD, FCG, XSD, XOP, SHV, SOXX, BLV, GLD, MSFT,
- Added Positions: VNQ, IWF, SPY, SPHB, VXF, IVV, IWN, BND,
- Reduced Positions: VIOV, CWI, VV, VEU, IWB, IWR, VOO,
- Sold Out: BIV, IAI, XRT, BSCL, MRNA,
For the details of SMI Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smi+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SMI Advisory Services, LLC
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 390,706 shares, 17.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 493,623 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 605,926 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 77,241 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 46,059 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.54 and $305.94, with an estimated average price of $290.59. The stock is now traded at around $276.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.28%. The holding were 63,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 190,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 724,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.09 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 195,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Natural Gas ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.08 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $17.81. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 192,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.63 and $248.75, with an estimated average price of $227.9. The stock is now traded at around $210.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 13,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The sale prices were between $104.28 and $115.6, with an estimated average price of $110.64.Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.
