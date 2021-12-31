Searle & Co. Buys The Chemours Co, Wells Fargo, HireRight Holdings Corp, Sells CareDx Inc, Lowe's Inc, Eros STX Global Corp

New Purchases: CC, WFCPL.PFD, HRT, AES, MU, AA, PLBY, PENN, ZTS, BHP, DVY, EXC, ABCL, RIG,

CC, WFCPL.PFD, HRT, AES, MU, AA, PLBY, PENN, ZTS, BHP, DVY, EXC, ABCL, RIG, Added Positions: FDX, PFE, RTX, PSX, OLN, VTRS, DIS, TSLA,

FDX, PFE, RTX, PSX, OLN, VTRS, DIS, TSLA, Reduced Positions: SPY, CL, XOM, JPM, VZ, BA, HON, LOW, MCD, BRK.B, PG, ABT, ACN, TMO, EPD, GE,

SPY, CL, XOM, JPM, VZ, BA, HON, LOW, MCD, BRK.B, PG, ABT, ACN, TMO, EPD, GE, Sold Out: CDNA, ESGC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Chemours Co, Wells Fargo, HireRight Holdings Corp, The AES Corp, Micron Technology Inc, sells CareDx Inc, Lowe's Inc, Eros STX Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Searle & Co.. As of 2021Q4, Searle & Co. owns 160 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Searle & Co.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/searle+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,491 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,149 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 201,060 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 33,500 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 37,825 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio.

Searle & Co. initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $31.2. The stock is now traded at around $35.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 40,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Searle & Co. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1468.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Searle & Co. initiated holding in HireRight Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $16.72. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Searle & Co. initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Searle & Co. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Searle & Co. initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Searle & Co. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $252.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Searle & Co. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 60.27%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $87.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in Eros STX Global Corp. The sale prices were between $0.23 and $0.92, with an estimated average price of $0.56.