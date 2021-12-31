Gilbert & Cook, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Visa Inc

New Purchases: NVDA, TSLA, HON, MOAT, NFLX, BK, PANW, ZBRA, ABT, UNP, LKQ, MCHI, EVRG, ETSY, DG, DDOG, FWONK, WBA, CTIC,

NVDA, TSLA, HON, MOAT, NFLX, BK, PANW, ZBRA, ABT, UNP, LKQ, MCHI, EVRG, ETSY, DG, DDOG, FWONK, WBA, CTIC, Added Positions: VEA, BND, SCHP, VNQ, LQD, VTI, AAPL, IVV, AEL, ARCC, IWR, ORCC, AMZN, EFV, EVV, IWL, BBJP, VGIT, WMT, PG, HD, MSFT, LLY, PM, VO, GOOGL, CSCO, TDG, FNDE, WFC, BAM, SLYV, VDC, ABBV, PEP, EWG, PRU, EMLC, NKE, QCOM, ROST, USB, CAT, DHR, DBEF, IT, HLT, IWM, MCD, TYL, AMD, BMY, KO, XOM, MRK, T, AVGO, ENTG, MLPX, LBRDK, LYV, MTD, PAYC, PNC, ROP, BAC, KMI, PWR, WTBA, GWRE, JNJ, LMT, RCL, WIX, C, FNF, INTC, MLM, TRU, VRSK, MO, JPM, COP, CSGP, HEI.A, MDLZ, MSCI, SO, VZ, ANSS, BKI, BLK, BIPC, KMX, CVX, STZ, CPRT, CCK, CVS, DE, DPZ, AJG, INTU, LEN, MET, ORLY, PFE, PLD, TTWO, TSN, VMC, ADBE, AME, BRO, CBRE, CDW, CE, CMCSA, CCI, DRI, DOW, EMN, ETN, EMR, FAST, FITB, GD, GILD, HZNP, HPQ, HBAN, IDXX, KEY, KKR, LYB, MKL, MRVL, MDT, MCHP, NI, PFG, PEG, SBAC, TFC, UGI, MTN, VB, VRSN, WCN, WPC,

IGSB, ADSK, BSV, VWO, EWU, BRK.B, LNT, EXPE, VTV, IJH, IWF, VMBS, NOW, TIP, IXC, IJR, EWW, FSTA, DXCM, BILL, EMB, MMC, MSI, SPSM, BLV, Sold Out: FB, V, PYPL, TRI, APD, DFS, SNAP, CACC, MPWR, VGT, TFX, IP, IBM, A, ALGN, IWD, MFM, ITUB, SAN, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Visa Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gilbert & Cook, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Gilbert & Cook, Inc. owns 206 stocks with a total value of $621 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 269,107 shares, 20.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 760,919 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38% iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 456,454 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 972,773 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1991.72% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 566,621 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 741.82%

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $250.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $995.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $210.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $515.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $519.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1991.72%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.61%. The holding were 972,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 741.82%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.81%. The holding were 566,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 225575.41%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 412,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 209480.00%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 125,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 195547.62%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 82,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 422.53%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 48,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3.