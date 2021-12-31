Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Visa Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gilbert & Cook, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Visa Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gilbert & Cook, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Gilbert & Cook, Inc. owns 206 stocks with a total value of $621 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gilbert & Cook, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gilbert+%26+cook%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gilbert & Cook, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 269,107 shares, 20.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
  2. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 760,919 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
  3. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 456,454 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 972,773 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1991.72%
  5. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 566,621 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 741.82%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $250.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $995.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $210.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $515.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $519.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1991.72%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.61%. The holding were 972,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 741.82%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.81%. The holding were 566,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 225575.41%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 412,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 209480.00%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 125,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 195547.62%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 82,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 422.53%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 48,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.

Sold Out: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gilbert & Cook, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Gilbert & Cook, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Gilbert & Cook, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gilbert & Cook, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gilbert & Cook, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus