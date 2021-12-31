Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Marketfield Asset Management LLC Buys iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp, Sells SPDR Homebuilders ETF, PulteGroup Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Marketfield Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp, sells SPDR Homebuilders ETF, PulteGroup Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marketfield Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Marketfield Asset Management LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Marketfield Asset Management LLC
  1. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) - 232,617 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
  2. iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) - 293,403 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
  3. Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 23,843 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  4. D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 62,626 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  5. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 18,193 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78. The stock is now traded at around $75.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 51,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $87.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 48,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 28,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15.

Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42.



