Marketfield Asset Management LLC Buys iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp, Sells SPDR Homebuilders ETF, PulteGroup Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp, sells SPDR Homebuilders ETF, PulteGroup Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marketfield Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Marketfield Asset Management LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) - 232,617 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) - 293,403 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 23,843 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 62,626 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 18,193 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05%

Marketfield Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78. The stock is now traded at around $75.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 51,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marketfield Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $87.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 48,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marketfield Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 28,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marketfield Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15.

Marketfield Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42.