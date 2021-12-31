Marketfield Asset Management LLC Buys iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp, Sells SPDR Homebuilders ETF, PulteGroup Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp

- New Purchases: EWY, COP, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: COST, ISRG, EWA, EWU, DXJ, NSC, DHI, GLD, GDX, DE, UNP, SHW, CAT, TTC, ROK, LEN, SLV, INTC, NEM, HON, RIO, ETN, VALE, RSX, GOLD, EWZ, SLB, DVN, CIEN, EOG, GLNG, BVN,
- Sold Out: XHB, PHM,
For the details of Marketfield Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marketfield+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) - 232,617 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) - 293,403 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
- Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 23,843 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
- D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 62,626 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 18,193 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05%
Marketfield Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78. The stock is now traded at around $75.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 51,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Marketfield Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $87.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 48,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Marketfield Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 28,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Marketfield Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15.Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Marketfield Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42.
