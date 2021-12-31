Tuttle Capital Management, LLC Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Metals Acquisition Corp, Sells Springwater Special Situations Corp, Metals Acquisition Corp, CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Metals Acquisition Corp, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Springwater Special Situations Corp, sells Springwater Special Situations Corp, Metals Acquisition Corp, CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp, Accelerate Acquisition Corp, SVF Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tuttle Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tuttle Capital Management, LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $65 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tuttle Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tuttle+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Accelerate Acquisition Corp (AAQC) - 385,815 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.52% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 13,128 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) - 250,497 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.97% CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) - 217,736 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.52% Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC) - 158,039 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.52%

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 13,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Metals Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 160,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $189.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 5,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 28,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Springwater Special Situations Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 175,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $131.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 7,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Paysafe Ltd by 222.32%. The purchase prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49. The stock is now traded at around $3.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Clover Health Investments Corp by 188.47%. The purchase prices were between $3.72 and $8.12, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $2.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Springwater Special Situations Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Metals Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.33.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CHW Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.93.