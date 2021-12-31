Tuttle Capital Management, LLC Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Metals Acquisition Corp, Sells Springwater Special Situations Corp, Metals Acquisition Corp, CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: XLK, XLY, MTAL, XLF, SWSS, XLV, GIACU, DCRD, SAMAU, SAMAU, WWACU, SHAP.U, XLC, XLI, PACX, IRRX.U, TGAAU, NHICU, NHICU, XLE, ATEK.U, XLRE, NVACU, XLB, PAYO, BRKHU, ALIT, GENI, WE, ETWO, PTRA, MIR, BFLY, CANO, IS, EMBK, AUR, AEVA, DNA, SNII, MVST, ASTR, FATH, PIII, DMAQ, BBAI,
- Added Positions: PSFE, CLOV, SOFI, SOFI,
- Reduced Positions: CCAC, AAQC, SVFA, GSQD, APSG, EDNCU, PRPB, CRHC, IMPX, ETAC, GWII, AVAN, NVSA, SPKB, FCAX, ADRA, SPAQ, SPAQ, ASAX, TREB, GMII, TWLV, GAPA, NBST, AAC, PSAG, DCRN, GOAC, RMGC, HCII, SCOB, KRNL, SIERU, ISLE, ISLE, CLAS, FTVIU, ACII, FSSI, OACB, BTNB, PV.U, VTIQ, VTIQ, SHQAU, LUXA, CCV, KSI, HIII, VYGG, SPY, CRU, MACA, GOBI, PDOT, CPSR, GAMC, GACQ, HYZN, IMAQ, HCCC,
- Sold Out: SWSSU, MTAL.U, HCAQ, DCRDU, CHWAU, GIG, OXACU, EOCW.U, CNTQU, AAL, JPM, OXUSU, NGCA, BAC, COST, QQQ, GLSPU, HD, IVV, DCRC, ATMR, MCD, GE, CVX, V, F, M, KMI, LUMN, C, TSLA, UBER, CRM, LULU, QS, SNAP, OPEN, LCID, GTLS, PBCT, MRO, GOEV, FHN, HBAN, DATS, CEI, DM, FORE, FPAC, FPAC, KPLT, SNDL, OPK, XELA,
For the details of Tuttle Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tuttle+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tuttle Capital Management, LLC
- Accelerate Acquisition Corp (AAQC) - 385,815 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.52%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 13,128 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) - 250,497 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.97%
- CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) - 217,736 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.52%
- Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC) - 158,039 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.52%
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 13,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Metals Acquisition Corp (MTAL)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Metals Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 160,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $189.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 5,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 28,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Springwater Special Situations Corp (SWSS)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Springwater Special Situations Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 175,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $131.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 7,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Paysafe Ltd by 222.32%. The purchase prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49. The stock is now traded at around $3.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Clover Health Investments Corp by 188.47%. The purchase prices were between $3.72 and $8.12, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $2.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Springwater Special Situations Corp (SWSSU)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Springwater Special Situations Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.05.Sold Out: Metals Acquisition Corp (MTAL.U)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Metals Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp (HCAQ)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV (DCRDU)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.33.Sold Out: CHW Acquisition Corp (CHWAU)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CHW Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.15.Sold Out: GigCapital4 Inc (GIG)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.93.
