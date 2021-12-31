Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells Golub Capital BDC Inc, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc

insider
Investment company Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, sells Golub Capital BDC Inc, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 149,728 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
  2. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) - 911,251 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 93,693 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 95,907 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  5. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 420,567 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
Added: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 28,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.



