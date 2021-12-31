Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells Golub Capital BDC Inc, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc

Added Positions: SCHC, SCHE, VWO, VBK, ESGV, SCZ, IEMG, SPY, VSS, VOO, VXUS,

SCHC, SCHE, VWO, VBK, ESGV, SCZ, IEMG, SPY, VSS, VOO, VXUS, Reduced Positions: GBDC, GSBD, VIG, IWO, VV, IVV, IWF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, sells Golub Capital BDC Inc, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 149,728 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) - 911,251 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 93,693 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 95,907 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 420,567 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%

Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 28,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.