Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. Buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, AbbVie Inc, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

- New Purchases: ADM, ABBV, GNR, EXC, PHO,
- Added Positions: AAPL, WM, CVX, SYK, JNJ, JPM, SCHM, VZ, SCHA, COST, GLD, TY, CAT, AMT, SCHZ, AMZN, USB, GOOG, LNT,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, PYPL, BX, SCHB, NVDA, MRK,
- Sold Out: LMT, KMB, CGW,
These are the top 5 holdings of STRATEGIC CAPITAL ADVISERS, INC.
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 72,667 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO) - 76,643 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 20,989 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 144,352 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 26,914 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84%
Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 34,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)
Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.17 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $52.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $60.84, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.Sold Out: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)
Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. The sale prices were between $54.83 and $60.63, with an estimated average price of $58.18.
