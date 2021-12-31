Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. Buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, AbbVie Inc, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

New Purchases: ADM, ABBV, GNR, EXC, PHO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, AbbVie Inc, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, Exelon Corp, Invesco Water Resources ETF, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. owns 59 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 72,667 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO) - 76,643 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 20,989 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 144,352 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 26,914 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84%

Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 34,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.17 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $52.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $60.84, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.

Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. The sale prices were between $54.83 and $60.63, with an estimated average price of $58.18.