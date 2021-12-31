West Coast Financial LLC Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells Abiomed Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

- New Purchases: AHCO, BHP, IJS, PFE, GIS, NICE, XLK, WMT,
- Added Positions: SCHO, SCHR, MBB, WSM, DIS, IVE, PEP, FDX, PSA, CL, TIPZ, MTZ, JNJ, HSY, CSCO, JPM, MCD, NVS, IEFA, BKLN, DBC, UPS,
- Reduced Positions: ALGN, ZBRA, AAPL, VTI, VB, JKD, BA, VEA, SBUX, FB, RMD, WBA, VYM, STE, SPTI, COST, DBX, HLI, VNQ, ZTS, GOOG, VNT, V, VZ, VIG, IDXX, IWM, MAR, VUG, DVY, INTU, PRFZ, AGG, SPYX, EFA, GWX, SCHW, ACN, NKE,
- Sold Out: ABMD, REGI, IGSB, ILMN, T,
These are the top 5 holdings of West Coast Financial LLC
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 693,977 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 158,065 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 151,873 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,643 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,614 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.47 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $23.46. The stock is now traded at around $19.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $102.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NICE Ltd (NICE)
West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $264.25 and $315.02, with an estimated average price of $289.01. The stock is now traded at around $255.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 688 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 260.88%. The purchase prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 243,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.17%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $56.61, with an estimated average price of $56.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 254,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 57.74%. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 126,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 69.11%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $147.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 38,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)
West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $300.63 and $371.35, with an estimated average price of $338.3.Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.7 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $50.9.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.
