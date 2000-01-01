Warren Buffett: What Makes an Inflation-Proof Stock

In the last month of 2021, the annual inflation rate in the U.S. hit 7% for the first time since 1982.

Energy and food led the charge with inflation numbers of 29% and 6.3%, respectively. While housing prices did increase hugely in the country’s hottest markets, the average inflation rate for this category settled around 4.1%. New and used vehicles were up 11% and 37%, respectively, though the overall impact of this on people’s wallets was lower, since buying a new car is a much less common expense than food, energy or housing.

Not every company can keep up with rapid increases in inflation; the market has largely been able to forget about this in recent years, as struggling companies could just take on ever-increasing amounts of debt to make it look like they’re growing. However, higher inflation drives market players to reassess what they spend money on, so investors are now on the lookout for ways to protect their portfolios against inflation.

It's all too easy to get lost in complicated theories on why this or that business or asset class is the key to beating inflation. Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), though, managed to simplify the problem down to its essence and get to the heart of what really makes an inflation-proof stock.

In a 1981 letter to shareholders, Buffett wrote that companies able to withstand an inflationary environment “must have two characteristics: (1) an ability to increase prices rather easily (even when product demand is flat and capacity is not fully utilized) without fear of significant loss of either market share or unit volume, and (2) an ability to accommodate large dollar volume increases in business (often produced more by inflation than by real growth) with only minor additional investment of capital.”

Pricing power

Buffett’s first criteria for inflation-proof companies has to do with pricing power. A company that cannot raise its prices along with inflation is doomed to quickly become obsolete.

This is because rapidly rising costs cause market participants to reassess the things that they spend money on. Worried they will not be able to make ends meet as prices rise, consumers and businesses alike will cut out the things they deem unnecessary or scour the market for lower-cost competitors.

While this process is happening all the time, it is greatly accelerated by inflation. Examples of companies that have lost pricing power include BlackBerry Ltd. ( BB, Financial), which fell behind in the smartphone market, and Under Armour Inc. ( UA, Financial), which failed its premiumization efforts by raising prices above more popular competitors like Nike Inc. ( NKE, Financial).

Businesses with high pricing power include those that sell essentials such as groceries and other commodities, luxury goods (the wealthy won’t feel pressure to reduce their spending when prices rise) and products that consumers view as lacking any sort of direct competitor in the market (think Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), where many customers believe there is no substitute for a Mac computer).

Pricing power is also why gold is often considered the standard hedge against inflation and other forms of market volatility. Historically, the value of gold has held up well as an alternative currency, and while many countries have now abandoned the gold standard to value currency entirely on social agreement and faith in the issuer instead, gold is still a real, physical asset that holds its value well.

Increasing productivity

Buffett’s second criteria for inflation-proof companies is focused on the ability to adjust to inflation without a lot of additional capital investment.

This is tough to achieve. During an inflationary environment, companies often have to absorb higher inflation rates than consumers do, since raising their prices in line with inflation would expose them to the vulnerability of losing customers to competitors who do not raise their prices as much. Additionally, wages rise slower than commodity prices, and if the difference is too stark, a company could easily see lower profits even if customers really wish they could buy its products.

Thus, the success of a business in an inflationary environment also depends on its ability to get the same amount of work (or more) done without paying too much more for things like materials, services, technology and labor.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the ideal inflation-proof company is one that cuts corners, skimps on quality and reduces paychecks. In fact, many so-called “cost-cutting measures” like this can be a sign of desperation in a company, implying a less than optimistic business outlook.

Rather, Buffett’s focus here is on improving profitability, or at the very least maintaining profitability for the time being so that it can improve profitability later on. If a company can improve its profitability by cutting certain costs, that’s one thing, but failing to invest enough in the business can just as easily lead to ruin. Regardless of the method, the end goal is to increase profits per dollar spent.

“People live better when there is more output per capita,” Buffett once said in response to criticisms about the aggressive cost-cutting measures undertaken by Brazilian buyout house 3G.

Takeaway

It can be difficult to tell ahead of time which companies will do well in an inflationary environment. Rather than face so much uncertainty, investors may be tempted to move significant portions of assets to safe havens like gold and commodities, which tend to hold their value well over time, even if they don’t represent enticing growth prospects.

When reviewing a portfolio to determine how well it can hold up against inflation, investors could do well to heed Buffett’s advice. Companies need pricing power and increasing productivity to succeed and grow in the long term, and those that don’t have these qualities will likely suffer in an inflationary environment.