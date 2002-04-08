MCEWEN MINING: Higher Production – 2021 & Q4

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is pleased to report consolidated production for the full year of 2021 was 34% higher than in 2020 and Q4 2021 was 29% higher than in Q4 2020. Production guidance for 2021 was achieved. Full year production was 154,410 gold equivalent ounces(1)(“GEOs”) consisting of 118,500 gold ounces and 2,572,000 silver ounces. In Q4, production was 40,150 GEOs consisting of 31,300 gold ounces and 682,700 silver ounces.



Consolidated Production Summary

Q4 Full Year 2021

Guidance

2020 2021 2020 2021 Gold (oz) 24,100 31,300 92,100 118,500 110,500-127,900 Silver (oz) 532,400 682,700 2,020,000 2,572,000 2,300,000-2,450,000 GEOs(1) 31,100 40,150 115,600 154,410 141,000-160,400

In Q4 2021, our attributable production from San José(2) was 682,700 silver ounces and 11,300 gold ounces, or 20,200 GEOs, which was in-line with our expectations; Black Fox production of 9,460 GEOs was also in-line with our expectations; Gold Bar production of 9,950 GEOs was above our expectations; and El Gallo produced 540 GEOs from residual leaching.

Notes: (1) 'Gold Equivalent Ounces' are calculated based on a gold to silver price ratio of 94:1 for Q1 2020, 104:1 for Q2 2020, 79:1 for Q3 2020, 77:1 for Q4 2020, 68:1 for Q1 2021, 68:1 for Q2 2021, 73:1 for Q3 2021 and 77:1 for Q4 2021. (2) The San José Mine is 49% owned by McEwen Mining Inc. and 51% owned and operated by Hochschild Mining plc.

Technical Information

Technical information pertaining to mining operations contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Mah, P.Eng., COO of McEwen Mining and a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Reliability of Information Regarding San José

Minera Santa Cruz S.A., the owner of the San José Mine, is responsible for and has supplied to the Company all reported results from the San José Mine. McEwen Mining’s joint venture partner, a subsidiary of Hochschild Mining plc, and its affiliates other than MSC do not accept responsibility for the use of project data or the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also has a large exposure to copper through its subsidiary McEwen Copper, owner of the giant Los Azules copper deposit in Argentina.