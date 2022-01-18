BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Results of 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held virtually via teleconference on January 18, 2022 were passed. Voting for each of the director nominees was as follows:



Nominee

For Withheld Actual Percentage Actual Percentage Dr. William V. Williams 2,286,353 97.68% 54,346 2.32% Mr. Jamieson Bondarenko 2,286,214 97.67% 54,485 2.33% Mr. Marc Lustig 2,285,435 97.64% 55,263 2.36% Dr. Rebecca Taub 2,327,126 99.42% 13,573 0.58% Mr. Vaughn C. Embro-Pantalony 2,285,426 97.64% 55,273 2.36% Mr. Martin Schmieg 2,326,345 99.39% 14,353 0.61% Dr. Jane Gross 2,327,674 99.44% 13,024 0.56%

Shareholders also voted in favour of: (i) setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at seven; (ii) re-appointing MNP LLP as auditors of the Company; (iii) approving the Company’s stock option plan; and (iv) approving an amendment to the authorized share structure and articles of the Company by creating a new class of subordinate voting shares, and to vary the special rights and restrictions attached to the Common Shares to reflect the creation of the new class of shares, as more particularly described in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated December 20, 2021 and posted to SEDAR on January 4, 2022. Please see the report of voting results filed under BriaCell’s profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of these other matters voted on by shareholders at the Meeting.

