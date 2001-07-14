Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fifth Consecutive Year

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE%3A4502%2FNYSE%3ATAK) (“Takeda”) today announced that it was one of only 11 companies to achieve global Top Employer® certification for 2022, marking the fifth consecutive year that it has been recognized for outstanding people policies and practices worldwide. In addition to the global certification, Takeda is also recognized as a Top Employer across four regions and 39 countries, reinforcing its steadfast commitment to create a diverse and inclusive organization that enables its people to thrive.

Established more than 30 years ago, the Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. The survey covers all aspects of HR and employee-centric practices, including: People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion and more.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Top Employer Institute for the fifth consecutive year as we continue to navigate highly dynamic and evolving workplaces across the globe,” said Lauren Duprey, Chief Human Resources Officer, Takeda. “Over the last decade, Takeda has transformed into a top-tier global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world, and our success – now and into the future – is driven by our people. As we look ahead, we’ll continue building an organization that fosters collaboration and innovation among people from all backgrounds so they can reach their full potential.”

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink commented, “As we reflect on another demanding year for employers and employees alike, Takeda continues to demonstrate its holistic commitment to employees both at a global and local scale. We congratulate Takeda for another consecutive year receiving global Top Employer certification.”

Takeda excelled globally in the areas of Ethics & Integrity, Values, Business Strategy, Organization and Change, and Employer Branding. Each of the 39 Takeda countries that participated in the Top Employer survey received certification, with two countries receiving certification for the first time.The full list of countries where Takeda was named a Top Employer is below:

Africa : Algeria

: Algeria Asia Pacific : Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand

: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand Europe : Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, UK and Ukraine

: Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, UK and Ukraine Latin America : Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru

: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru Middle East : Israel, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates

: Israel, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates North America: United States

To learn more about Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers certification, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.top-employers.com.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE%3A+4502%2FNYSE%3A+TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com.

